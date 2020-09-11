'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Could Be A Standalone Series, Says Ewan McGregor

Obi-Wan Kenobi series has been in the limelight for quite a long time. The Star Wars series is under development with Ewan McGregor returning as the titular character. The limited series was on hold at Disney Plus. Now McGregor has revealed details about it along with its production resume date.

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' to be a standalone series

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ewan McGregor shed some light on the development of Obi-Wan Kenobi series. He disclosed that the production on the show is going to commence next year in spring, which is between March and June. The actor said that he is “really excited” about it and he thinks that it will be great.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian has garnered great responses from the audiences. A second season is all set to release soon while talks about the third instalment are ongoing. With the success of one series, Obi-Wan Kenobi was also speculated to have another season, but Ewan McGregor has denied the reports. The actor said that it is a standalone season.

However, he mentioned that they will think about it and who knows what could the show turn out to be in the future. For now, the Obi-Wan Kenobi show is said to be a limited series on Disney Plus.

Ewan McGregor played master Obi-Wan Kenobi in three Star Wars films. He debuted as the character in 1999 with Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. He went on to portray Kenobi in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005).

The latter was his last appearance as the character. The upcoming series will mark his comeback in Star Wars after around 16 years. Fans are eagerly waiting to see him as the Jedi master.

Obi-Wan Kenobi series will be directed by Deborah Crow, who will serve as an executive producer. Joby Harold will pen down the script, as he takes over Hossein Amini who departed from the show in January 2020 which led to its indefinite hiatus. Ewan McGregor, Kennedy and Tracey Seward will also serve as executive producers. Plot details about the show are still under wrap as rework on its script is reportedly underway. The limited series is expected to release on Disney Plus in late 2021 or early 2022.

