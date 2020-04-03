Star Wars' 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Series Back On Track At Disney+ With New Writer

Obi-Wan Kenobi series has been in highlight for a long time. The Star Wars series which was supposed to be streaming on Disney+, was earlier put on indefinite hold due to issues in the script. Now the series is back on track with a new writer. Read to know more.

Also Read | 'Obi-Wan' Disney+ Series Put On Hold Indefinitely; Script Being Reworked

Obi-Wan Kenobi series back on track

At the beginning of 2020, rumours were making rounds that Obi-Wan Kenbo series starring Ewan McGregor has been cancelled. Later it was revealed that the show is put on hold due to scripting issues. Kathleen Kennedy, President Lucasfilm, was reportedly dissatisfied with the creative decisions made with the character of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the script. The makers were concerned about the striking similarities it had with The Mandalorian, as per reports.

Also Read | Star Wars' Obi-Wan Show Might Only Be Four Episodes Long

Now according to recent reports, a new writer, Joby Harold has been brought in to pen down Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. He takes over Hossein Amini, who left the show in January. Harold was an executive producer in Keanu Reeves-starrer John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. He is also writing the script for Army of the Dead, upcoming zombie film helmed by Zack Snyder. The Star Wars show marks Joby Harold’s first venture as a writer for a television series.

Also Read | 'Star Wars': Comparison Between Ewan McGregor And Alec Guinness' Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor confirmed in 2019 that he is returning as Obi-Wan Kenobi for this Star Wars series. When rumours about the show getting cancelled were out, McGregor talked about it in an interview. He said that the scripts are excellent and they just want them to be better, so they just pushed it back.

Also Read | Star Wars: Is The Franchise Trying To Make Obi-Wan's High Ground Meme Less Silly?

Obi-Wan Kenobi series is said to be directed by Deborah Chow. The series will reportedly have only four episodes, whereas the original number was six. The show was reportedly going to feature Evan McGregor's Kenobi guiding a young Luke on his journey to understand the force. The release date of Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ has not been revealed yet.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.