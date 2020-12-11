Star Wars 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Series Release Date, Cast, And Other Details

Since a long time, the Star Wars fans have been waiting to see their favourite characters from the universe on screen. The Rise of Skywalker released last year and since then there has been a release of animated series The Clone Wars and second season of The Mandalorian. The fans have been wondering about the rest of the characters like the aliens, Jedi warriors, and Sith lords among others. Fans of the Star Wars universe are also eagerly waiting for the Star Wars Obi Wan Kenobi series on Disney + Hotstar. A lot of fans have been searching for the Star Wars Obi Wan Kenobi series release date. Here is a look at the Star Wars Obi Wan Kenobi series and all the latest updates about it.

Star Wars Obi Wan Kenobi series release date

Unfortunately, the Star Wars Obi Wan Kenobi series does not have an official release date as of now. However, a report by Radio Times reveals that the filming of the much-awaited series is expected to begin from March next year. Keeping in mind the production commencement date, the Star Wars Obi Wan Kenobi series release date can be around early 2022. This is possible if the filming of Star Wars Obi Wan Kenobi series is not hit by any COVID-19 or other complications.’

Star Wars Obi Wan Kenobi series plot

The series will focus on the character of Obi Wan Kenobi. The series will take place 10 years after the 2005’s Revenge of the Sith. The movie saw Obi Wan watching over Luke Skywalker who is the secret child of Darth Vader on Tatooine. Fans have been hoping that the series can fill in the void of information about the character of Obi Wan Kenobi.

Star Wars Obi Wan Kenobi series cast

The report added that Ewan McGregor will be reprising his role of Obi Wan Kenobi once more. He had debuted as the character in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Disney also confirmed that the Star Wars Obi Wan Kenobi series will see the return of Hayden Christensen in his role of Anakin Skywalker AKA Darth Vader. The news about his addition in the limited series was confirmed in an official tweet from the Star Wars Twitter account.

Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9WR2npRUkk — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Image Credits: Star Wars Twitter

