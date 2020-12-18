'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Dec17: Everyone Comes Out Safe From The Robbery Site

In the Kumkum Bhagya latest episode, robbers take Abhi to the locker room and threaten him to tell the location of the key to which he responds that it is the same location that her daughter mentioned. The robbers then tell him that his daughter is lying but Abhi says that she cannot as she is brought up by Pragya. While the argument continues, the robbers find the key and then the necklace. Read ahead to get Kumkum Bhagya written update for December 17, 2020 and see what happens next.



In the latest Kumkum Bhagya December 17 episode, when robbers find the necklace in the locker, Rhea argues with Pragya as to why he sent Abhi inside to which Pragya calms her down and asks her not to worry as Abhi will return soon. Prachi then addresses Abhi as her father to which Rhea frowns and says that Abhi is just her dad. Meanwhile, when Rhea argues with Pragya, she tells Rhea that she knows her father very well and he will not let anything happen to anyone.

Robbers set everyone free

As Abhi comes out, Rhea rushes to him to ask if he is fine and then hugs him. Even Prachi hugs him to which Rhea stares at her. Later, the robbers come out and ask everyone to thank Mr Mehra and family for helping them get the necklace and tell them that they are now free to go. As Rhea picks up her bag, one of the robbers feels that there must be something special in that bag and tries to snatch it from her.

Robbers order to kill everyone

When Abhi tries to intervene, the robbers push him aside and seeing that, Rhea gets angry. When robbers decide to kill everyone, Pragya and a few others throw their guns outside and Abhi aims a gun at the robbers. They then tell Abhi that the gun doesn’t have any bullets and shoots at him. While everyone gets shocked, the bullet doesn't target Abhi and he attacks the robber instead.

Saho enters with his team

When Ranbir tries to go inside, Saho leaves him outside and enters the store. Meanwhile, Ranbir and Meera try to enter from the back door. With all the hassle between the people and robbers, Saho enters and arrests them. Later, Meera enters and hugs Rhea while Pragya feels emotional and asks Shahana and Prachi whether they were fine or not. Sarita then talks to Abhi and says that as Pragya has already gone through a lot and asks him to promise her that he will keep her happy. Abhi then assures her that he will sort everything.

