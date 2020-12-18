'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Shraddha Arya Wonders Where Her Love Is As She Slays In Nightwear 

Television actor Shraddha Arya engages with her fans and followers by posting content regularly. Recently, she shared a monochrome picture of herself on social media, which garnered numerous comments on the photo-sharing platform. The actor stunned with her appearance in sultry nightwear as she wrote the lyrics of a song in the description. So, we have mentioned everything about Shraddha Arya's photos on the photo-sharing platform that you must check out right away:

Shraddha Arya wonders where her love is as she stuns in nightwear

Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself through her official handle on December 18, 2020, Friday. In the photo, she is visible wearing sultry nightwear peeking outside the window of her room. Moreover, the actor is posing with a coffee mug and has kept her open for a complete look. The outside of the window features the sea link buzzing with cars running on the roads.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Shraddha Arya wrote the lyrics of Surrender song by Natalie Taylor. She dropped a few lines, “I needed you to stay, but I let you drift away...” and used relevant hashtags such as My Love Where Are You and Surrender in the description of the photo. Additionally, she posted a heart emoticon. Check out Shraddha Arya’s recent Instagram post below:

Responses to Shraddha Arya's post on Instagram

Within an hour of sharing the social media post, Shraddha Arya garnered more than 78, 000 likes and over 920 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the star have shared their response to the picture. They lauded her look in the dress. Meanwhile, others took to the comment section and dropped a series of emoticons such as fire, hearts, heart-eyed smileys, kisses, hugs, and bombs, to name a few. Here are some of the responses you must check out right away:

