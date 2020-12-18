Kapil Sharma Sings For Geeta Kapur In The Latest Promo Of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'; Watch

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma gave a beautiful glimpse of the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show by dropping in a promo on his Instagram. In the promo, Kapil Sharma can be seen singing a mesmerizing song for one of the guests in his show.

Kapil Sharma sings for Geeta Kapur

Kapil Sharma recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this adorable promo clip from one of his upcoming episodes this weekend in which some of the most spectacular choreographers of Bollywood will be arriving as his guests. Kapil Sharma invited Geeta Kapur, Terrence Lewis and Ganesh Acharaya to The Kapil Sharma Show.

With a glimpse of the episode through the promo, it was seen that Kapil Sharma sang a romantic song, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji for Geeta Kapur and later expressed his feeling that he always loved Geeta Kapur. Kapil also stated that he expressed his love for Geeta as he did not want to regret during his old age that he loved her and did not express it. As illustrated in the promo clip, Kapil was singing Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji while Geeta Kapur was performing it in the most elegant way.

The fans were delighted to see how beautifully Kapil dedicated this lovely song to Geeta and sent love to him through Instagram. Some of them also applauded the singing talent of Kapil and depicted their excitement for the upcoming episode this weekend. Take a look at some of the fans who were excited to watch the promo and send love to the artist.



As Kapil Sharam doesn’t shy away when it comes to expressing his love for anyone, he recently posted this picture in which he can be seen with actor Dharmendra. Kapil posted this on the actor’s birthday and stated in the caption how Dharmendra is one of the most beautiful persons in the entire world. He also added how he is beautiful on the inside as well as outside and wished him great health and happiness. He later expressed his love, wished him on his birthday and thanked him for everything.

