'Paurashpur's' Poulomi Das Reveals Getting Work In The Industry Because Of Her Dusky Skin

Television actor Poulomi Polo Das, who has starred in daily soaps including Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Dil Hi Toh Hai and Kartik Purnima to name a few, is all set to mark her digital debut with Alt Balaji's highly-anticipated period-drama Paurashpur. Poulomi will be seen essaying the role of Kala in the upcoming web series which has filmmaker Ali Abbasi at its helm. Recently, the television actor shed some more light on her role in Paurashpur and also opened up about getting work in the industry because of her dusky skin.

Poulomi Das speaks about rejections and how her acting career catapulted

Ahead of the Alt Balaj original Paurashpur's release on the streamer on December 29, 2020, Paurashpur cast member Poulomi Polo Das has shared a teaser of her role Kala and revealed certain aspects about her character to increase the audience's curiosity about the period drama's release. For the unversed, before starring in the Ali Abbasi directorial, Poulomi has appeared in multiple television shows and has been a part of the television industry for almost 5 years now.

However, talking about her ups and downs in the industry, a spokesperson of Poulomi Polo Das quoted her saying, "We have to be patient and be ready for rejections. You can face rejections due to many factors in your job". Poulomi also spoke about her dusky skin and how it has worked in her favour despite the rejections as she added, "Rejections are a part of our job in the industry, and if you aren’t willing to accept them, your timeline in the media will be much volatile. I was prepared to be rejected too. But somewhere, I got my first show for my colour, and things snowballed around me and the way I look".

Poulomi Das, who kick-started her career as an aspiring model with India's Next Top Model Season 2, went on to play prominent roles in multiple television series including Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Aghori and Baarish. Her last television appearance was in Star Bharat's social drama titled Kartik Purnima.

