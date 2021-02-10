Heather Rae Young Gets Inked To Surprise Fiancé Tarek El Moussa For Valentine's Day

Heather Rae Young has never let go of a chance to showcase her love for fiancé Tarek El Moussa and the new addition to the gifts that she has got for him is a tattoo on her hip. She says this is her Valentine's Day surprise for her future husband and, also flaunted her engagement band in the picture. Read along take a look at the now-deleted post here and what was Tarek’s reaction to it.

Heather Rae Young's Valentine’s Day surprise for fiancé Tarek El Moussa

Image Courtesy: Heather Rae Young Instagram

On Monday, February 8, 2021, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young got inked as Valentine’s Day surprise for her fiancé Tarek El Moussa. She got a message in a cursive font inked on her hip which reads, “Yes sir, Mr El Moussa”. She showed her fresh ink off in a now-deleted Instagram post along with an adorable caption and Tarek gave a heart-warming reaction to it.

Heather wrote, “Happy Valentine's Day Mr El Moussa @therealtarekelmoussa I love you handsome! Best Friends Forever,” followed by a number of hashtags, including #tattoo and #soulmates. Tarek wrote in a comment for his special gift, “Forever and ever and ever" followed by a series of six red heart emojis. Heather replied to his comment and wrote, “love you so much" with a string of emojis.

Later on Tuesday, Heather took to her Instagram stories and shared her tattoo experience. The actor said, “Obviously you guys all saw that I got a tattoo, so I'm gonna post a cute little video that I did right before I got that tattoo”. Post this, she posted a series of videos with her tattoo artist Sean Arnold and his studio. In the videos, Young described the “special Valentine’s present” that she was getting for El Moussa. She first introduced Arnold and said, “So this man over here, his name is Sean Arnold, and he's doing a tattoo for me”.

Talking about the tattoo, Heather added, “It's very meaningful because I'm doing it for my fiancé. It's something that's just for us, so you might not see it. But this guy right here is going to hook me up”. She expressed being nervous but added that the energy at the studio was very calming and helped her get through it.

