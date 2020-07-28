Tarek El Moussa Pops The Question To Heather Rae Young On Their First Anniversary Weekend

Reality stars Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are engaged after dating for a year. The couple works in different reality shows and has been dating since July last year. Tarek El Moussa hosts the reality show Flip or Flop and Flip 101 on HGTV, while Heather Rae Young, 32, is a part of the show, Selling Sunset on Netflix. Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young revealed the news of their engagement over the weekend on their social media account.

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa’s engagement

The couple on their social media shared a similar picture of Tarek El Moussa slipping in an engagement ring on Heather Rae Young’s finger. El Moussa, in his Instagram post, simply mentioned that Heather ‘said yes’ to her proposal and added the hashtag ‘Flipping her last name’ as well. Young, on the other hand, mentioned that she is ‘The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!’ [sic] Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young celebrated their first anniversary on July 22, 2020. The couple shared loved up social media posts and mentioned their first interaction.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young’s relationship

Tarek El Moussa, in the social media post, wrote that a day before he met Heather, he was a ‘lost and a broken man’. He wrote that he had given up hope on finding love, that is until he met Heather. He also wrote in the post that he met Heather Rae Young on July 4, 2019, and remembers it being different. He wrote, “It was the last thing I ever expected but I met the love of my life. The second our eyes connected and we smiled at each other I knew my life would never be the same.” [sic] He also revealed that just a week after their first date, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young decided to move in together.

Tarek El Moussa, 38, was previously married to Christina Anstead. He has two children Taylor and Braydon with his ex-wife. In the post, he mentioned that Heather loves and adores his children as well.

Heather Rae Young wrote that they share the ‘soul mate love', in her social media post. She wrote that right from the first time they met, to their first date and when they decide to be exclusive, they knew they had a special bond. Heather wrote, “I always knew it was out there, I knew I deserved to find it, I had given up hope that you were out there, and then there you were. It was unexpected for both of us and it was a moment that changed our lives forever.” [sic] She mentioned that Tarek is her best friend and that she looks up to him.

In her post, Heather Rae Young wrote, “You are my very best friend in the whole world. The man I look up to, admire, adore, best daddy, best heart, kind & most important loyal and honest.” [sic] Before the couple were engaged, Heather hinted about spending the rest of her life with Tarek El Moussa. She wrote, “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. Every single day waking up to your sweet face and holding me before bed. I love you beyond anything I could have ever dreamed or imagined. I promise to love you every single day @therealtarekelmoussa.” [sic]

