Heidi Klum Kisses Husband Through Glass Wall; Maintains Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus

As of March 17, 2020, coronavirus has reportedly taken several lives globally. The Government of every country has been spreading awareness about social distancing to reduce the spread of the virus. Amid this, Hollywood actor Heidi Klum is seen taking extra precautions as the pandemic continues to grow worldwide.

Taking to Instagram, Heidi revealed that she has been feeling sick the entire week. She added even her husband who returned for a tour is also unwell. Maintaining the social distancing policy Heidi Klum is staying apart from husband Tom Kaulitz.

Have a look at the post shared by Heidi Klum here:

In the video, shared by her on Instagram, the diva is seen kissing her husband through a glass window. The post also reveals that the duo is going to stay apart till the test results come out. The America’s Got Talent star has also sent positive vibes. She wrote alongside that everyone will get through this crisis situation together.

As per reports, there are more than 1,82,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide. The number is predicted to rise if precautionary measures are not taken care of properly. The Government worldwide has taken decisions to shut down public places like Malls, theatres, Gyms, and more to curb the spread of the virus. World Health Organisation (WHO) has put out a few precautionary measures for everyone to help reduce the spread of coronavirus. Have a look at them here:

