Heidi Klum Reveals that She Could Not Get Herself Tested For The Coronavirus

People have been extremely cautious since the Coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. A number of vast precautionary measures have been taken by a number of governments to block by setting up a number of tests centres. But some people have not been able to get through the tests because of the less number of test centres. Similarly, supermodel Heidi Klum shared her experience and revealed she was unsuccessful in getting tested for COVID-19. Read more about what exactly did Heidi Klum say.

Heidi Klum's skips shoot hoping to get herself tested for Coronavirus

Heidi Klum recently shared that she was unable to get herself tested for COVID-19 since she is suffering through a running nose and cough. These are the first signs of being infected with COVID-19. These things can also be because of different reasons other than the virus infection but getting tested is a crucial step. Heidi revealed she had kept to herself because she was not feeling okay. Heidi also skipped her AGT shoot which caused the makers to get the Modern Family actor, Eric Stonestreet on the show instead of Heidi Klum. The actor is soon going to get herself tested for the coronavirus and has asked all her fans and viewers to stay safe and take the necessary precautions.

Coronavirus infects the world

Several public figures such as actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, Sophie Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, and Begoña Gómez, wife of the President of Spain have tested positive for this fatal virus. According to reports, there have been hundreds of fatalities from the COVID-19 across the world. Governments have taken steps to battle the pandemic spread like setting up test centres near the major hospitals in all countries.

