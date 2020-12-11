Heidi Klum Expresses Joy As Daughter Leni Klum Poses On The Cover Page For Vogue Germany

Heidi Klum seemed quite excited as she shared the news of her daughter’s debut on the cover of Vogue Germany. Heidi shared the image of the cover shoot on her Instagram handle and penned down a heartfelt note for Leni who makes her modelling debut. The supermodel wrote the caption in German as fans conveyed love and support for her and her daughter, making a splash into the modelling world at 16 years old.

Heidi Klum expresses joy as daughter Leni Klum poses for Vogue Germany

Heidi Klum's daughter has debuted on Vogue Germany alongside her mother wearing matching pantsuits on the cover page. Sharing the image to her timeline, Leni wrote that she is very excited for her first cover. She expressed that she had immense fun on set while shooting for it and said that she couldn’t dream of a better start in terms of her career. She thanked her mother Heidi Klum for always being by her side and left a few hearts. The young model also credited the crew members who helped out together the cover shoot. Replying to this post, Heidi Klum wr0te that she loves her and thus expressed her joy to see her daughter on the cover page of Vogue Germany.

Heidi Klum's daughter has now made a spectacular debut. Heidi shared the same cover page image on her Instagram timeline along with a long and heartfelt message. The message spoke of how proud Heidi is of Leni and what she has accomplished. Heidi expresses appreciation in the post for Leni as she has now chosen her own path in her life. The supermodel further writes that she has always looked at Leni as someone who knows exactly what she wants and thus she is happy to see her achieve her goals. Heidi continues to call her “Mini-Me” and says that she is incredibly happy for her and what she has now become. Heidi then got quiet emotional as she wrote that Leni didn’t always have a normal childhood as had to grow up with three different dads. However, despite that, Leni grew up to be a self-possessed young woman who works hard for her goals. Heidi expressed how proud she was of her young daughter.

