Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Klum Reveals Her No-make Up Look, Says 'my Skin On A Bad Day'

Heidi Klum's daughter Leni Klum recently took to her Instagram to share a close up of her face. In the selfie, her acnes are visible and she captioned the image as, "my skin on a bad day #nomakeup #nofilter #sowhat". The 16-year old is advocating that acnes are fine and sometimes one can't do anything about it. She even took to her Instagram story to share a video of herself, where she is moving her head. She showed her followers both the side of her face that is filled with acne. She wrote, "bad skin, this too shall pass".

Leni Klum's Instagram post

(Image Credit: Leni Klum's Instagram story)

Leni's followers appreciated her for being real about acne and crushing the beauty standards. One of her followers wrote, "stuff Society really needs to see!" and others appreciated her. Check it out.

(Source: Leni Klum's Instagram)

Heidi Klum's daughter Leni Klum

Leni Klum is the daughter of supermodel Heidi Klum and was born on May 4, 2004. The 16-year old recently made her debut in the modelling world alongside her mother. She appeared on the cover of German Vogue January/February edition. In the cover, the mother-daughter duo was wearing bold coloured pantsuits while Heidi was kissing Leni's cheek. Leni shared a picture of holding the magazine on her Instagram. She captioned the photo as, "MEIN ERSTES COVER âœ¨Couldn’t wait to buy one, or ten...".

On the other hand, Heidi shared a boomerang of them jumping in front of the same shelf. The mother-daughter duo is seen celebrating the debut. Check it out.

Heidi is mother to four children and has kept them away from the spotlight. She was happy to bring Leni to the world of modelling as she believed 16 is the right age, according to Vogue. She also added that if the age is right for a person to drive a car, it is very well the right age for an Instagram account. She called Leni being featured on Vogue's cover as a great 'privilege'. Heidi gave birth to Leni after she split up with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. She was later on adopted by supermodel's now ex-husband Seal. She is now married to Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz.

