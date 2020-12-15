Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Klum Shows Off Her German Vogue Cover Debut

America's Got Talent judge Heidi Klum is a supermodel and a mother of four. Heidi Klum's daughter Leni Klum who is just 16 years old is already following onto her mother footsteps to become a supermodel as well. The mother-daughter duo posed together for the cover of the German Vogue magazine. Both Heidi and Leni took this to their Instagram to show off Leni Klum on Vogue.

READ MORE: Heidi Klum Shares Rare Family Picture With Daughter Leni And Her Mother Erna; See Inside

Heidi Klum's daughter, Leni Klum on Vogue cover

The German Vogue issue for January/February 2021 is officially out and this marks Leni Klum's modelling debut alongside her 47-year-old supermodel mother, Heidi. The two posed for this cover wearing contrasting pant-suits. Heidi Klum wore blue coloured high-waist pants with a red undershirt and a pink blazer. She kissed her eldest daughter on her cheek while posing. Leni Klum gave a power pose with her hands in her pant pockets, looking at the camera. She was seen wearing Pink colour high-waist pants with a green undershirt and a Blue Blazer. Leni posted the cover four days ago on her Instagram Handle and expressed her excitement. Leni Klum wrote that she couldn't dream of a better start and revealed that she had a lot of fun on the set. She also thanked her mother for being there.

READ MORE: 'Baywatch' Movie Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In This 2017 Action Comedy

READ MORE: Janhvi Kapoor's Latest Instagram Update Sums Up All Of Ours 2020 Perfectly, See Here

Leni Klum also posted another picture on her Instagram handle today when the magazine is finally out at the stores. She took pride in her very first cover. Leni Klum posed while holding the latest Vogue issue in her hand. In this post, she was seen wearing an off-white pullover sweater. Leni held the magazine in her hand and smiled looking at the camera. She took to her caption and expressed her excitement. She wrote, My first cover in German and then continued the rest in English and wrote - couldn't wait to buy one, or ten. She tagged Vogue Germany and her mother in the post as well. See the post here.

READ MORE: Samantha Akkineni Calls 'Soorarai Pottru' Film Of The Year In Her Recent Post

Heidi Klum also took to her Instagram to show how proud she is of her daughter and posted a boomerang of the two with the magazine. In this video, Hiedi Klum was seen jumping and clapping her hands o express her appreciation while Leni Klum jumped with the magazine in her hands. She took to the caption and wrote - Is out now, in German and added three sweet emoticons. See the post here.

READ MORE: New Shows To Watch In December: Shows You Must Add To Your Watchlist On All OTT Platforms

IMAGE CREDITS: @heidiklum IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.