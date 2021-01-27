Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Looks Stunning In Pictures For The Hunger Magazine, See Here

German supermodel Heidi Klum's daughter, Leni Klum's photos have taken the internet by storm. The 16-year-old girl recently appeared on her first-ever magazine cover with mother Heidi Klum and looked stunning on the cover of Vogue Germany. Read on to know more about Leni Klum's photos for another magazine.

Leni Klum's Instagram pictures

According to a report by Daily Mail, Heidi Klum's daughter Leni Klum was a part of a solo fashion shoot for the Hunger Magazine. Leni looked beautiful in a series of black and white pictures that she posted on her Instagram account from the shoot. In one image, she donned a black strapless top and styled her blonde hair in soft waves with light touches of make-up.

In another picture, she sported a Versace-style three-piece ensemble, which consisted of a T-shirt, trousers, and a jacket. She completed her look with a pair of stilettos. You can see Leni's pictures here.

Leni Klum is the daughter of supermodel Heidi Klum and was born on May 4, 2004. The 16-year old recently made her debut in the modeling world alongside her mother. She appeared on the cover of German Vogue January edition. On the cover, the mother-daughter duo could be seen wearing pantsuits while Heidi was kissing Leni's cheek.

Leni posted the magazine's cover picture on her Instagram and wrote, "So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn’t dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum ❤" You can see the image here.

Heidi Klum took to Instagram a few weeks ago to share the cover of Vogue Germany as well, where she can be seen posing alongside her 16-year-old daughter. Heidi wrote a long caption for her daughter and said that she is really proud of her, not because she chose this path but because whichever way she goes, it will be her own.

Klum further wrote that her daughter always knows what she wants and what she doesn't want and that she is not a mini Heidi, and can now show the world who she really is. Leni's biological father is businessman Flavio Briatore, but she was adopted by Heidi's second husband, Seal when the couple was married. Klum remarried nearly two years ago to Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz.

