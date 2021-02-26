Meghan Markle's Huge $1K Ring Has Got Fans Thinking About The Baby's Gender; Read

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been making headlines ever since the announcement that they are expecting their second baby. Fans have now browsed through the most recent public appearance of the couple and believe that Meghan Markle's pink sapphire ring is a coded sign that a baby girl is planned. The couple recorded a 20-second clip that was filmed at their £ 11 million Santa Barbara home, plugging their Archewell Audio podcast at a Spotify live stream gathering. And netizens found it hard to miss the huge ring on Meghan’s finger.

The Oscar de la Renta dress worn by Markle for her appearance in Spotify's Stream event on Monday, the first appearance that the couple made since announcing Markle's pregnancy, was highlighted by Page Six Style. But it was the new ring on Meghan Markle's right hand, the pink sapphire Ecksand rose-cut ($1,144), that spurred numerous Instagram comments.

On seeing the picture, fans seem quite convinced that Meghan Markle might be hinting that she’s having a little girl after seeing her choice in jewellery. Some of the users commented on Meghan’s choice, while some gushed on the gender revelation. One of the users wrote, “Meghan PINK sapphire cocktail ring ..... clue..... pink for a girl”, while the other one wrote, “could this be a clue about baby Sussex????!ðŸ¤”ðŸ¥°ðŸ’•Praying for a safe, healthy delivery and birth for mother and baby, whether it's a girl or boy”. Check out a few more comments below.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen a very special date to announce that they are all set to welcome another bundle of joy into their lives. On February 14, which is Valentine's Day, they reported the news. It is, however, almost the same date when, 37 years ago, Princess Diana revealed that she was pregnant with her second child, Prince Harry.

According to a report by eonline.com, the pregnancy of Princess Diana was announced on February 13, 1984, and the news was published the following day, i.e. on February 14, 1984. Harry was born on September 15, 1984. A friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Misan Harriman shared an adorable monochrome picture of the couple to reveal the news.

