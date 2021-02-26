Tom Holland Believes Sony And Marvel Have Settled 'Spider-Man' Deal For The Long Term

In 2019, Sony and Marvel Studios made headlines due to their rift related to Spider-Man movie rights. The deal between the two which allowed Peter Parker to appear in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) expired after Spider-Man: Far From Home. Initially, they did not come to term on a new deal, but following the involvement of Tom Holland, the studios found a middle ground and settled on a fresh agreement. Now, MCU’s Peter Parker actor believes that the two companies would not have such a situation ahead and they have worked out future Spider-Man movies.

Also Read | Tom Holland Says MCU's Spider-Man 3 Has The 'most Impressive' Superhero Fight Scene

Tom Holland says Sony and Marvel already worked out future Spider-Man plans

In a recent interview with Collider, Tom Holland talked about the Spider-Man deal between Sony and Marvel Studios, along with the controversy. He said that the way he understands it is that agreement between the two studios has already happened. The actor does not think that they are going to run into the same troubles that they did as they were going into Spider-Man 2. He mentioned that it was when Far from Home had come out and then the whole thing happened between Sony and Marvel.

Tom Holland thinks the two studios have worked their problems out, and he does not think that the deal will be a problem in the future. He clarified that he is just the actor and was a part of a few phone calls during that process, but he thinks they "love working" with each other. Holland asserted that he thinks they found a way in which it can be beneficial for both studios. The actor added he is just like a kid in the middle of it, "Between two parents during an argument," he noted.

Also Read | Tom Holland Gave Auditions For 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' But Ruined It, Know How

Also Read | Tom Holland Calls 'Spider-Man 3' The "most Ambitious" Standalone Superhero Movie Ever

Tom Holland’s contract to portray Spider-Man expires soon

MCU fans will be happy with the news that their favorite character will stay in the expanding universe and more Spider-Man movies will be coming in the future. Although the character deal has been reportedly settled, Tom Holland is yet to sign a new contract with the studios. His agreement to play Peter Parker ends with Spider-Man: No Way Home. He said that the upcoming third solo Spider-Man film would be his last one under contract.

So, he has always said to them if they want him back, he will be there "in a heartbeat," the actor revealed. He mentioned that he had loved "every minute" of being a part of this amazing world. It has changed his life for the better and he feels "so lucky" to be there. The actor noted that if they want him back, he will be there, if they do not, he will walk off into the sunset a "very, very happy person" because it’s been an amazing journey for him.

Also Read | Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland Wants To Play James Bond, Says 'I Look Good In A Suit'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.