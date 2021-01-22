The Fuller House's Candace Reveals Why She Is Following Over 1,100 Social Media Accounts

The Fuller House actress Candace Cameron Bure is following a wide range of people on Twitter and Instagram. She is following over 1,100 accounts, including political figures and more. Certain fans have recently voiced concerns over some of the accounts that she follows. On January 22, Candace took to Instagram to address her fans about the same. Read ahead to know more.

Candace Cameron Bure's Instagram -

She took to her Instagram stories and shared her opinion with her fans. She said that she read several comments from people and there were quite a bit of new followers. She thanked the ones who were still around for following her. She said that people who were disappointed or told her that they were unfollowing her because of the people whom she chose to follow on Instagram was always strange to her she followed a very broad range of people.

She said she followed people politically, within her work industry, personal friends and things she liked. She further said that a follow did not mean an endorsement, or did not mean that she agreed with everything the ones she followed said or did. She said that it just meant that she followed a broad range of people so that she had perspective. The actor further said she wanted to know what was going on in the world, she wanted to hear different sides of several arguments. She added that she followed people with the purpose of entertainment that she didn’t necessarily agree with or enacted.

The Fuller House actress further added that she wanted to hear what the society and culture were dishing out, which helped her to know more about who she was, find her answers and know the truth. She repeatedly requested to remember that follows didn’t mean endorsements and one didn’t have to agree with everyone they followed. She also added that if one chose to agree with the ones they followed, they can do so but she chooses to follow people that liked her or didn’t like her.

According to her, that was the healthiest perspective and that’s how she navigated social media. She also added that she was not an argumentative person so if she ever came across things that she would disagree, she would not get angry at it. She also added that maybe it was healthy for some people to not follow people who they disagreed with, but it doesn’t upset her and gives her a perspective rather.

