Where Is 'Death In Paradise' Filmed? Take A Look At The Stunning Tropical Island

Death in Paradise is a British-French crime drama, set in the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie and follows the story of a London-based detective Richard Poole and his team who are transferred to the hotbed of crimes island to solve the murder mysteries that are deep-rooted within its tropical scenic views.

The series has certainly enjoyed high ratings around the world and was recently announced to have renewed for two more seasons marking the 11th and 12th edition of the series. Death in Paradise Season 10 is currently ongoing in the UK with its first episode broadcasted on January 7, 2021. If you're one of the many to have been curious about the show and why it's suddenly trending all over social media, here's a quick guide to the ongoing series.

Where is Death in Paradise filmed?

If there's one thing the show is known for, it is for the picturesque environment it has captured so beautifully, something rather rare to be seen in a crime drama. Death in Paradise filming location is a much-talked-about phenomenon ever since the show's inception. Predictably so, the location has garnered many tourists from around the world, thanks to the show.

The series is largely shot in the island of Guadeloupe's Basse-Terre island and has also filmed on the island of Kahouanne for several episodes. In the show, the town is named as Honoré, whereas in reality, the epicentre of the show is in the town of the north-west coast of Basse-Terre, Deshaies. Here's a quick summary of the island for the travel enthusiasts.

Guadeloupe is located between Dominica and Antigua and is a part of French overseas territory. It consists of six inhabited islands—Basse-Terre, Grande-Terre, Marie-Galante, La Désirade, Îles des Saintes as well as many uninhabited islands. Because of its French roots, much of the 400,000 population of the island speak French. Some of the tourist hot spots there are Deshaies Botanic Gardens, the Anse La Perle beach, the Langley Resort Fort Royal and Zoo de Guadeloupe au Parc des Mamelles.

Take a look at some stunning shots of the location from the sets -

