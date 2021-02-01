'Hellfest' Ending Explained: Who Is The Killer In The 2018 Slasher Film?

Hellfest is a Gregorry Plotkin directorial film produced by Gale Anne Hurd and Tucker Tooley. The movie released in September 2018 and generally got mixed reviews from critics but was a commercially successful film. The ending of the film has often left many fans searching for “Hellfest ending explained”. Here is an interpretation of the ending of Hellfest.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Plot

The plot of the film revolves around Natalie and her friend who go to a horror theme park. There, a masked man starts stalking them and attempts to kill the group one by one. When Natalie witnesses the masked man murdering the first victim at the park, she assumes that it is part of the horror theme but still gets an eerie feeling about it.

The masked man starts hunting down Natalie and her group of friends. One by one the friends of Natalie start getting separated from the group. As they linger around the park by themselves, they get killed by the masked man.

What happens at the end of Hellfest?

Natalie and her friend, Brooke manage to catch hold of the masked man and stab him in the stomach. The police arrive at the scene and discover two dead bodies lying in the park. The masked man, however, escapes the scene and goes back to a place that seemed like his home.

He opens a garage where a number of other masks are hanging, The masked man hangs a picture of a person, who was not seen in the film. He hangs them close to all the people he killed in the film. Then he goes inside the house and a little girl comes running towards him and greets him as her father.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Explained: Who is the killer in Hellfest?

The ending of the movie clearly shows that neither Natalie nor the police is able to catch the killer. The ending scene could be a scene to show that there is scope for a sequel for the film. The scene also showed that the killer is most likely a regular man with a happy family who does not even know that he is a killer. The last scene shows that while there is scope for a sequel, they could also show a prequel to the film and how this man became a killer.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.