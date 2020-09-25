Henry Cavill Reveals He Will Not Shoot Anything New For Zack Snyder's Justice League Cut

The Director’s Cut of Justice League, popular known as The Snyder Cut, is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects. There is news that filmmaker Zack Snyder would reunite with Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and other cast members for reshoots on his version of Justice League. However, Henry Cavill who plays Superman has denied being a part of the reshoots.

Also Read | Henry Cavill In Talks To Make A Comeback As Superman In An Upcoming DCEU Film

Henry Cavill is not shooting anything new for the Snyder Cut

In a recent conversation with Collider, Henry Cavill was asked if he is shooting any extra scenes for The Director’s Cut of Justice League. Answering the question, he said that he is not shooting anything additional. The actor mentioned that it is all stuff that has been already done.

He clarified that he obviously does not know how things are going to evolve and change and adapt depending on how a different length of the movie and whatever changes may take place in post-production. Cavill noted that it is four years’ worth of fan reactions. He asserted that now he is just watching the party, hinting that he would not do any extra sequences.

Also Read | Henry Cavill Hopes To Play More Of Superman In Years To Come, Says It Changed His Life

Recently, The Hollywood Reporter shared that Zack Snyder will be shooting new scenes for his cut of Justice League. It involved Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Clark Kent / Superman, and Ray Fisher as Victor Stone / Cyborg. The filming is said to be scheduled for October and will go on for a week. It means that Snyder might not need a ton of new footage, but requires a few scenes to complete his miniseries version of the Justice League film.

However, Henry Cavill has now declined to be a part of the reshoots, which hints that Zack Snyder might already have what it requires from his superhero character. In the previously released The Snyder Cut trailer, Cavill appeared as Superman donning the black suit that, even after a good hype, did not make it to the theatrical version. Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher have not confirmed, neither denied the reshoot news.

Also Read | Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' To Be A Four-hour-long Miniseries; Details Inside

Also Read | Henry Cavill Is 'not Really Surprised' With Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Announcement

The Director’s Cut of Justice League will be available in four parts, one hour each, making it a miniseries. Zack Snyder will reportedly rework on the score, visual effects and more. The estimated cost of the venture is more than $30 million. It is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max in early or mid-2021. The Snyder Cut has huge hype among the fans who campaigned for it, for around three years.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.