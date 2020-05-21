Zack Snyder Reveals Several Details On 'Man Of Steel' During Watch Party; Know Here

Zack Snyder, along with his wife Deborah Snyder, held a watch party for his 2013 released superhero film, Man of Steel. It stars Henry Cavill as Kal-El /Clark Kent /Superman with Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Kevin Coster, Diana Lane, Laurence Fishburne, Antje Traue, Ayelet Zurer and Russel Crowe. Read to know a few pivotal information revealed by Snyder during the watch party which was joined by Cavill.

Also Read | Justice League's Zack Snyder Cut To Release After 3-year Long Fan Campaign

Zack Snyder’s 'Man of Steel' Watch Party Highlights

Doomsday

Earlier in the Man of Steel, there is a shot of a damaged moon visible from Krypton. Zack Snyder disclosed that the destruction was caused by Doomsday in the ancient past. It was to tease the villain’s role in an upcoming film, which eventually was used in Batman Vs Superman. Doomsday appeared in the final fight, facing Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman.

Zack Snyder revealed that Doomsday was responsible for the destruction of Krypton's moon.#ManOfSteelWatchParty pic.twitter.com/98U7hS2fgs — DC Movie News (@DCMovieNews2) May 20, 2020

Rumours of Aquaman in Man of Steel

In a scene, Clark Kent falls down in the sea as he saves the rest of the crew on a ship. Zack Snyder said that while filming it everyone except Henry Cavill and camera operator got sick. There were speculation that it was Aquaman who gets Clark out of the water. Snyder addressed the theory saying that he does not know, but it would be cool.

Remember when we all theorized that Aquaman rescued Clark here.



“I don’t know. Would be cool. I always wanted an out of focus shot.” -Zack Snyder #ManOfSteel pic.twitter.com/3R3TZdNRzF — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) May 20, 2020

Also Read | Zack Snyder Says His Cut Of Justice League Would Be 'entirely New'

Scout Ship Mystery and Supergirl

Zack Snyder discussed on the Kryptonian scout ship landed on Earth 2,000 years ago. He said that "One escaped. That was definitely by design. Stay tuned". On Supergirl, he said that he did not have any specific plans for it but would be great to see. He left the possibility that the open pod could potentially belong to another character.

Superman Suit

Clark Kent dons the iconic red and blue suit in the Kryptonian scout ship. Zack Snyder said that its idea of the suit was developed by Jor-El Al. The black suit is the family suite, but the red and blue one is the public figure suit. He called it “the suit of optimism.”

In Zack's mind, the Jor-El AI on the scout ship made Superman's suit to be his public image, so it was different than the black suits the House of El wore. #ManOfSteel pic.twitter.com/AecnZzXAa8 — Nicholas Whitcomb (@Whos_Nick) May 20, 2020

Also Read | Henry Cavill Is Trending On Twitter For Three Days Now But No One Knows Why!

Superman’s greatest fear

Superman sinks into a pit of human skulls when Zod shows him the transformation of Earth into New Krypton. Zack Snyder thinks that it is really powerful and sort of beautiful. He mentioned that Superman’s worst fear is not his death, but the death of everyone around him. How human would seize to exist if he fails to stop Zod.

Metropolis Destruction

The final battle of Man of Steel has generated a lot of controversy for the amount of damage seen in Metropolis. Zack Snyder clarified that it was an invasion movie and needed to have real consequences to the terraforming. He wanted the World Engines to have volcanic attributes.

Also Read | Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice Interesting Facts And Trivia

Superman’s victory

The climax scene where Superman kills Zod by snapping his neck was much talked. Zack Snyder said that he snaps Zod’s neck so that he could save the family. He stated that “We can debate forever whether Superman would kill Zod. But the real question is his legacy. He’s choosing. He’s choosing us.” Snyder added that Superman was so hurt and he tore a piece of himself out by killing Zod.

New Krypton

Zack Snyder hinted that there is a chance of creating a new Krypton and Superman might not be the last Kryptonian. He stated that Kal-El still has the codex inside of him. He said that “who knows what’s possible,” even Faora could return with an army someday.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.