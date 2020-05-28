Henry Cavill's Fans Are "psyched" For His Return As Superman, Demand 'Man Of Steel 2'

Henry Cavill will be returning as DC Comics superhero, Superman, reports revealed earlier today. It is reported to be a cameo in the upcoming DC Extended Universe (DCEU) films. The actor has portrayed the character in three films while receiving much praise from the audiences. Read to know how fans reacted to this news and more.

Also Read | Henry Cavill In Talks To Make A Comeback As Superman In An Upcoming DCEU Film

Fans react to Henry Cavill’s return as Superman

According to reports, Henry Cavill is in talks to make a comeback as Superman in Warner Bros. DC Universe. It is said that he could reprise the role in a couple of different ways, but it would not be in a standalone film. However, the makers are planning to put him back in the superhero’s red and blue suit. As soon as the news broke out, fans have poured out their excitement. Some “welcome” the decision and said that Henry was made for the role. Others wished that it could set up the long-awaited Man of Steel sequel, a solo Superman film.

Excited to have #HenryCavill back as #Superman in any form but listen to me - MAN OF STEEL 2. Stop effing around already! pic.twitter.com/GB1Eyns11f — Marlin T (@AZbadfishMC) May 28, 2020

The Best movie superman deserves his own movie! Bring back #HenryCavillSuperman #ManOfSteel2 — ElieserC (oOKing-TekyOo) (@aPrinceOfBass) May 28, 2020

Since WB is granting wishes these days, here's mine - Man of Steel 2,starring Henry Cavill, directed by Zack Snyder#HenryCavillSuperman #ReleaseTheSnyderCut — Priyanshu Thakuria (@iampriyanshu) May 28, 2020

Also Read | Zack Snyder Reveals Several Details On 'Man Of Steel' During Watch Party; Know Here

#HenryCavillSuperman is the best. Can’t wait for Mannof Steel 2 and him as part of overall DCU. #WarnerBros @wbpictures — AnthonyF (@AntonioFerdi88) May 28, 2020

#ManOfSteel2 must see the light of day! Henry Cavill has so much more to give with the character of Clark/Superman.



Henry Cavill is one of the best DC casting decisions ever, there’s no denying the potential is massive. #HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/Q9yGjABrxP — Billiam #XGang (@WarlockWaluigi) May 28, 2020

Also Read | Henry Cavill Is Trending On Twitter For Three Days Now But No One Knows Why!

Henry Cavill’s return as Superman in Man of Steel 2 was doing the rounds for a long time. But the rumours were denied by the makers with no planning to develop the sequel. Now, the actor’s comeback is said to be in some other DCEU movie. Shazam 2, Black Adam, The Flash and Aquaman 2 are speculated to be the potential films.

Superman made a cameo appearance in Shazam! (2019) but it was played by a stand-in and not Henry Cavill. However, Shazam sequel could feature Cavill as Superman for a longer period. Dwayne Johnson will essay the titular role in Black Adam. The Rock has teased his brawl with Henry Cavill as Superman which opens the chances of a possible return. Other upcoming DCEU movies are Wonder Woman 1984, The Suicide Squad and The Batman. However, it is unlikely for Cavill's comeback in those films as they are either under filming or post-production stage.

Also Read | Henry Cavill's 'Superman', 'The Witcher' And Other Movies You Must Check Out

In an interview with a daily in 2019, Henry Cavill opened up about his comeback as the character. He said that the cape is still in the closet, but is still his. He is not going to sit quietly in the dark as all the stuff is going on. He has not given up the role. There is a lot he has to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character he wants to get into.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.