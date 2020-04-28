Henry Cavill Is Trending On Twitter For Three Days Now But No One Knows Why!

Currently, it seems DC fame, Henry Cavill is trending on Twitter and for no absolute reason. Although social media trends are hard to predict and have always been considered an anomaly, people enjoy it nonetheless. Since Sunday, Henry Cavill had been trending on Twitter with fans posting videos and photos of the actor.

Henry Cavill is trending on Twitter but why?

There are a few theories as to why the Man of Steel is trending on social media. The first reason for Henry Cavill trending might be that @vintagehols posted an array of photos of Matt Bomer, Cheyenne Jackson, Finn Wittrock, Max Greenfield, and Wes Bentley. The caption to it said, "I could not name one of these men if someone put a gun to my head". While the post went viral in no time, Twitteratis thought Cavill was also a part of the list.

Another theory that Henry Cavill himself had been posting pictures and videos of his cooking skills during the quarantine on Instagram. This might have sparked his popularity in Twitterverse as well. Fans seem to be excited about it and many have retweeted posts by Henry Cavill on Twitter.

Fans have also reacted with confusion regarding the sudden trending of Henry Cavill on Twitter. Some even posted about this unusual trend with photos of the actor, maybe just to keep the trend going. Take a look:

I see henry cavill is trending again... so nice to see that people are finally putting some respect on his name pic.twitter.com/39JScWOpWN — henry cavill (@badpostscavill) April 26, 2020

#HenryCavill is trending, which I assume is for his quarantine baking practices. To which I say, Sunday dinner is at 6pm and he is 100% invited. pic.twitter.com/4v9FvEkFRm — Lauren Carroll (@LC_tweets_) April 27, 2020

Henry Cavill is trending, for no apparent reason.



I wonder if that guy should be leading an action movie franchise somewhere...#Superman pic.twitter.com/cx0Ymt8vZT — Days Without A Superman Movie (@NoSupermanMovie) April 26, 2020

Henry Cavil is trending solely for being Henry Cavill, and that’s the most Henry Cavill thing ever. pic.twitter.com/UXBG2KgkHH — Sara (@LelainaPrz) April 27, 2020

Since Henry Cavill is trending, do you remember when Chris Evans saw him eating Girl Scout cookies at the Oscars and busted out laughing? pic.twitter.com/cq7dUxTok4 — jelevision (@jelevision) April 26, 2020

Henry Cavill is trending so I just want to remind all of you that The Witcher is fantastic... and so is Man of Steel. pic.twitter.com/xg9bPyOkaS — Jai Aravala (@jaravala123) April 26, 2020

Not sure why Henry Cavill is trending but I approve. pic.twitter.com/E615Y9xFq9 — Lish | west indian grandma | 🇨🇦🇬🇾🇹🇹 (@queenlishers) April 26, 2020

