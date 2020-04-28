Henry Cavill Is Trending On Twitter For Three Days Now But No One Knows Why!

It seems, Hollywood actor, Henry Cavill has been trending on Twitter since Sunday but no one knows why it is happening. Read on to know more about this.

Henry Cavill

Currently, it seems DC fame, Henry Cavill is trending on Twitter and for no absolute reason. Although social media trends are hard to predict and have always been considered an anomaly, people enjoy it nonetheless. Since Sunday, Henry Cavill had been trending on Twitter with fans posting videos and photos of the actor.

Henry Cavill is trending on Twitter but why?

There are a few theories as to why the Man of Steel is trending on social media. The first reason for Henry Cavill trending might be that @vintagehols posted an array of photos of Matt Bomer, Cheyenne Jackson, Finn Wittrock, Max Greenfield, and Wes Bentley. The caption to it said, "I could not name one of these men if someone put a gun to my head". While the post went viral in no time, Twitteratis thought Cavill was also a part of the list.

Another theory that Henry Cavill himself had been posting pictures and videos of his cooking skills during the quarantine on Instagram. This might have sparked his popularity in Twitterverse as well. Fans seem to be excited about it and many have retweeted posts by Henry Cavill on Twitter.

Fans have also reacted with confusion regarding the sudden trending of Henry Cavill on Twitter. Some even posted about this unusual trend with photos of the actor, maybe just to keep the trend going. Take a look:

