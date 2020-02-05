Robert Pattinson Defeats Brad Pitt And Henry Cavill To Become World's 'Most Handsome Man'

The Twilight fame actor Robert Pattinson is known for his chiselled looks across the globe. The actor made headlines recently as he was officially selected as the new Batman for the upcoming film in the DC franchise. Pattinson will be carrying on the legacy of actors such as Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and George Clooney in the upcoming films. It seems that fate is in Pattison's favour as he was recently named the world's most handsome man.

Also Read | Robert Pattinson Feared Losing Out On 'The Batman', Says It Was 'nerve-wracking'

Also Read | Robert Pattinson Engaged? Suki Waterhouse's Ring Sparks Rumours

Robert Pattinson aces ratio 1.618:1 - the Golden Ratio

Recently, Harley Street's facial cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva unveiled the list of the world's most handsome men, using the latest computerised mapping techniques, on February 4. The Twilight actor Robert Pattinson topped the list by scoring 92.15% on the 'Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi'.

Pattinson beat other legendary actors like Brad Pitt, Henry Cavill, and Bradley Cooper to bag the first position. De Silva on the selection of Robert Pattinson stated that he was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection. He also stated that the Golden Ratio was a mathematical equation devised by the Greeks in an attempt to measure beauty.

Also Read | Bradley Cooper Impressed The Audience With His Performance In These Movies

He further added that after measuring all the elements of the Twilight actor, he was in the top five for nearly all the categories because of his classically shaped features and chiselled jaw. He concluded his statement saying that Pattinson's only score below the average mark were his lips which are a little thin and flat.

Following Pattinson was Henry Cavill with a score of 91.64% who came second on the list. The third and fourth spots in the list were bagged by Bradley Cooper and Bard Pitt, with 91.08% and 90.51% respectively. The list was rounded off by George Clooney who appeared on the fifth spot in the list with 89.91%.

Also Read | Brad Pitt Gave Some Memorable Speeches This Award Season; Watch Them Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.