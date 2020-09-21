Henry Cavill Explains How His Sherlock Holmes Is Different From Benedict And RDJ's

Enola Holmes is an upcoming mystery film on Netflix. It stars Henry Cavill as he will portray the renowned fictional private detective, Sherlock Holmes. The actor recently talked about his interpretation of the character which has been played by Benedict Cumberbatch in a TV series, and Robert Downey Jr. on the big screen.

Henry Cavill on how his Sherlock in 'Enola Holmes' is different than others'

In a recent interview with Radio Times, Henry Cavill opened up about his depiction of Sherlock Holmes and more. He said that their Sherlock in Enola Holmes is different from what the audiences may see as the “traditional misogynistic” genius. The actor stated that the detective’s little sister, Enola, softens him and opens up his heart, which others have not really had access to in other renditions.

Henry Cavill mentioned that he did not read the Sherlock Holmes book to prepare for his roles. However, he has watched the adaptations over the years and enjoyed the “slightly alternative” depiction by Robert Downey Jr. He said that he had a lot of fun taking on such an iconic role, particularly as an enormous amount of the pressure was off because Sherlock Holmes is not at the centre of the story, but Enola is. The actor stated that the character will not be directly compared to Benedict Cumberbatch's or Robert Downey Jr’s version.

Henry Cavill also spoke about if he has got any natural detective skills like Sherlock Holmes. He said that he is not sure if he has as practised an eye as Sherlock, who can see all these “insane details,” but he would definitely never give up if he was a sleuth. The actor stated that he is dogged and determined, and will dig until he gets to the bottom of something.

He said that people are never tired of detective dramas because everyone gets to compete with these incredible fictional geniuses and if they work it out, they have an enormous sense of satisfaction. Cavill noted that if they don’t, they get satisfaction from the reveal at the end.

Henry Cavill added that his mother was “extremely good” with solving murder mysteries. He said that he liked Murder She Wrote series when he was a kid and half the fun was watching his mom work it out before Jessica Fletcher. The actor mentioned that in the end, he stopped watching TV with his mother because she would always tell him the ending halfway through.

Enola Holmes casts Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role, along with Sam Claflin, Helena Bonham, Adeel Akhtar, Louis Partridge, Fiona Shaw and others. Directed by Harry Bradbeer, the film will show Enola as she embarks on a mission to find her missing mother. The movie is scheduled to premiere on Netflix from September 23, 2020.

