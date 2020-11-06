Henry Golding & Liv Lo Expecting First Baby; Flaunt Baby Bump In Instagram Post

Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding recently announced through social media that he and his wife, Liv Lo Golding, are expecting their first baby. He posted a pair of adorable photographs, flaunting the baby bump that Liv has been carrying. His delight is evident in the pictures while he makes the news public through the caption. The post has been receiving a lot of love as people have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the couple. They have also been complimenting Henry Golding's wife for the pregnancy glow she has been carrying.

Henry and Lo Golding announce pregnancy

International star Henry Golding recently took to social media to update his fans on what lies ahead. In the first picture posted, the young actor is seen posing next to a stunning bridge while Lo leans on his shoulder. They both have delightful smiles across their faces as they have been excited to extend their family.

In the second picture, Henry Golding is seen pointing at the baby bump with a quirky and enthusiastic expression across his face. His wife also has a graceful and happy look on her face.

Liv Lo Golding is seen donning a stunning grey casual sweater gown which fits her perfectly. She has added a pair of black leather boots which go well with the look while her makeup has been kept light to suit the occasion. Henry Golding, on the other hand, looks dapper in a pair of blue jeans and a black T-shirt. He has added a white jacket while donning a moustache and French beard. He has also added a white bandana which completes his look.

In the caption for the post, Henry Golding has mentioned that the future looks bright. He has indicated that he has been eagerly waiting for 2021 to arrive. He has also added a ‘baby’ emoticon to express himself better. Have a look at the post on Henry Golding’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of celebrities including Michelle Wie West and Freida Pinto have dropped congratulatory messages. People have wished them luck for the days that lie ahead. Have a look at a few comments here.

