Henry Golding And Liv Lo Golding Foster A Dog Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people all around the globe. Several animals are all getting affected due to the outbreak. In such a situation, Crazy Rich Asians star, Henry Golding, and his wife Liv Lo Golding has adopted a dog. Read to know more.

Henry and Liv Lo Golding’s foster dog

Henry Golding took to his Instagram handle, which has more than 1 million followers, to reveal that the Golding’s has fostered a dog and named it Stella. He stated that they got the dog from a suggestion by their friend and actress, Olivia Munn. Henry and Liv Lo both shared a picture and revealed that animals need help too during this COVID-19 outbreak.

Olivia Munn praised Henry Golding and Liv Lo Golding’s act. She commented “Love you guys so much!! Thank you for choosing to foster a dog. Your hearts are so big and you just gave one very deserving pup a warm, loving home.” In the end, her comment has several hearts.

