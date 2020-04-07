Henry Golding And Liv Lo Golding Foster A Dog Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people all around the globe. Several animals are all getting affected due to the outbreak. In such a situation, Crazy Rich Asians star, Henry Golding, and his wife Liv Lo Golding has adopted a dog. Read to know more.
Henry Golding took to his Instagram handle, which has more than 1 million followers, to reveal that the Golding’s has fostered a dog and named it Stella. He stated that they got the dog from a suggestion by their friend and actress, Olivia Munn. Henry and Liv Lo both shared a picture and revealed that animals need help too during this COVID-19 outbreak.
So today was a hug day at the Golding house hold, we became foster parents for this little pup Stella. Sadly with Covid 19 alot of the adoption shelters still need to find homes for these beauty's, what better way to share your home in quarantine than with a loving fuzzball. Our friend @oliviamunn has been such an amazing advocate for pets that need homes. so with help from @wag, @greatergoodorg, @startanimalrescue and @robertvillaneda we found our perfect match in Stella! 🦮 Of course during our whole interaction we kept a safe distance and made sure to wear protective equipment, it's still so doable even in this challenging time ❤️❤️ If your interested in fostering in LA the link will be in my bio 🙌🏼
Thank You SO MUCH to my good friends @henrygolding + @livlogolding who texted just a couple days ago saying they wanted to foster a dog, and today are the foster parents to this beautiful pitbull mix, Stella! 🐶🤍🤍 Shout out to Steve and Robert from @startanimalrescue for helping making this happen and for all the work you do saving animals. 🙏 Why is it important to foster a homeless pet now? The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented animal sheltering crisis in the United States and homeless pets with nowhere to go are at risk of being euthanized. Many animal shelters already dealing with a pet increase intake due to puppy and kitten season, are now being forced to shut their doors to the public as stay-at-home orders are being put into effect. How does #StayHomeAndFoster work? 👉🏼 StayHomeAndFoster.org makes it easy by connecting potential pet foster parents with animal shelters in their local communities. Many of the animal shelters offer foster pet delivery or low-contact pet pickup and @wag and @greatergoodorg have teamed up to help . Visit StayHomeAndFoster.org to learn more (link in bio) Welcome home Stella!! 🐶🤍🤍🤍🤍
Olivia Munn praised Henry Golding and Liv Lo Golding’s act. She commented “Love you guys so much!! Thank you for choosing to foster a dog. Your hearts are so big and you just gave one very deserving pup a warm, loving home.” In the end, her comment has several hearts.
