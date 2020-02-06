Union Budget
G.I. Joe Snake Eyes First Look Revealed By Leading Star, Henry Golding

Hollywood News

G.I.Joe star, Henry Golding took to his Instagram to share the first look of the franchise's spinoff. Read more to know about G.I.Joe’s spin-off, Snake Eyes.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
G.I. JOE SNAKE EYES

The viewers have been extremely excited to watch the spin-off of the famous G.I. Joe franchise. The lead star of Snake Eyes took to his social media to share the first look from the spin-off, Snake Eyes. The film is based around a character, Snake Eyes from the original G.I. Joe. The film’s announcement was made during 2018 that had stated that the film is going to be out in early 2020. Robert Schwentke is going to take up the role of the director and Evan Spiliotopoulos is going to be penning the script. Read more to know about G.I. Joe’s spin-off, Snake Eyes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Henry Golding (@henrygolding) on

G.I. Joe spinoff, Snake Eyes starring Henry Golding

Henry Golding took to his Instagram handle to share the first look of Snake Eyes. He captioned the picture with “Because it’s my birthday today and I'm playing Snake Eyes...Here's your first look." The picture is a monochrome version of Golding’s character, armed and walking up old stone steps. Even though the picture does not have many details but it can easily be felt that the mood and design of the film are different and more serious than the previous G.I. Joe films. The fans have also been super supportive after the star released the first look of Snake Eyes

Fan Reactions

