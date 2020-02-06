G.I. Joe Snake Eyes First Look Revealed By Leading Star, Henry Golding

The viewers have been extremely excited to watch the spin-off of the famous G.I. Joe franchise. The lead star of Snake Eyes took to his social media to share the first look from the spin-off, Snake Eyes. The film is based around a character, Snake Eyes from the original G.I. Joe. The film’s announcement was made during 2018 that had stated that the film is going to be out in early 2020. Robert Schwentke is going to take up the role of the director and Evan Spiliotopoulos is going to be penning the script. Read more to know about G.I. Joe’s spin-off, Snake Eyes.

Also Read | Erling Haaland Gulps Mysterious Drink On Dortmund Bench, Gives Disgusted Expression: Watch

Repost via @HenryGolding:

Because it’s my birthday today and I'm playing Snake Eyes... Here's your first look 🐍 #SnakeEyes pic.twitter.com/qIfPUN2zY5 — G.I. Joe (@GIJoeMovie) February 5, 2020

G.I. Joe spinoff, Snake Eyes starring Henry Golding

Henry Golding took to his Instagram handle to share the first look of Snake Eyes. He captioned the picture with “Because it’s my birthday today and I'm playing Snake Eyes...Here's your first look." The picture is a monochrome version of Golding’s character, armed and walking up old stone steps. Even though the picture does not have many details but it can easily be felt that the mood and design of the film are different and more serious than the previous G.I. Joe films. The fans have also been super supportive after the star released the first look of Snake Eyes.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor And Other Bollywood Stars Who Rocked Yellow Sarees

The cast and crew of #SnakeEyes start production in Japan: Stunt Coordinator Kenji Tanigaki, Andrew Koji (Storm Shadow), Haruka Abe (Akiko), @HenryGolding (Snake Eyes), Director Robert Schwentke, @Iko_Uwais (Hard Master), Takehiro Hira (Kenta). Coming to theatres October 23, 2020 pic.twitter.com/orlxjBCOiX — G.I. Joe (@GIJoeMovie) January 10, 2020

Also Read | PM Modi Reminds Congress Of Messy Telangana Bifurcation, Smashes 'No Debate On J&K' Claims

Fan Reactions

.@henrygolding shared a first look at #SnakeEyes, a character so mysterious his true name has never been revealed



He was one of G.I. Joe Team's most dangerous members 𝘣𝘦𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦 leaving to train with the Arashikage ninja clan



Read his service record ➡️ https://t.co/oagMBhmVHm pic.twitter.com/eaPSTKyxJ0 — Fandom Wikis (@FandomWikis) February 5, 2020

Have a feeling this will play out like first two thirds of the movie having Golding without the mask, & perhaps the final act of the film, they have him put on the mask & his iconic commando gear. #SnakeEyes #GIJoehttps://t.co/Re2QVUmSuC — CoolGuyJ (@CoolGuyJ1984) February 5, 2020

Totally agree! Snake Eyes is the real MVP in Gi Joe for me! I’m hyped AF for this film! #SnakeEyes pic.twitter.com/A495a7bS97 — CHIEFS 2020 LIV CHAMPS!🏈 (@MyTop5Comics) February 6, 2020

Loving this moody first look at Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins that star @henrygolding posted 👏🏼👏🏼 #gijoe #SnakeEyes pic.twitter.com/upkf3dOqnp — Mike Kalinowski (@MikeKalinowski) February 5, 2020

Also Read | 'Northeast Peaceful, Growing Fast': Modi Smashes Opposition's Claims As Votebank Politics

Also Read | Subramanian Swamy Opines On Ram Mandir Trust; Seeks Sikh, Buddhist & Jain Members

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.