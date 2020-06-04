Current Affairs 2020 For June 04 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for June 04, 2020

1. According to Estimates of National Income for the financial year 2019-20 by NSO, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation India's GDP growth has slowed to an 11-year low of how much per cent in 2019-20?

Answer- 4.2%

2. Global Day of Parents is celebrated on which day every year?

Answer- 1 June

3. Who has inaugurated the Indian Dispute Resolution Centre, which provides a paperless dispute resolution environment?

Answer- A K Sikri

4. Who assumed charge as Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Govt. of India on 1 June 2020?

Answer- Pradip Kumar Tripathi

5. Principal Scientific Adviser to the GoI stated that in order to succeed against the COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of parallel efforts are being taken. Who is Principal Scientific Adviser to the GoI?

Answer- K. Vijay Raghavan

6. Who assumed charge as the 15th Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman & Nicobar Command on 1 June 2020?

Answer- Lieutenant General Manoj Pande

7. Who has been appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of State-run Power Finance Corporation?

Answer- Ravinder Singh Dhillon

8. Who has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India?

Answer- Arun Singhal

9. The World Athletics anti-doping body handed a four-year ban to which Indian sportsperson?

Answer- Kiranjeet Kaur

10. Which institute has helped triple the number of Irrawaddy dolphins in Odisha's Chilika lake, Asia's largest natural water reservoir?

Answer- Indian Institute of Technology Madras

11. Who won men's events respectively in Steinitz Memorial online blitz chess?

Answer- Magnus Carlsen

12. Who has been appointed as the MD of the India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited for 3 years?

Answer- PR Jaishankar

13. Which country approves sanctions on Chinese officials involved in ill-treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang?

Answer- USA

14. The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment in partnership with which company offers free online career skills training through the National Career Service project?

Answer- TCS iON

15. India Observatory launched which GIS-enabled dashboard in collaboration with Forest Ecological Security as its main nodal point, to help administrator’s volunteers to plan urgent steps to get the stranded migrant population to safety?

Answer- CoAST India

16. Who was appointed as chairman of the advisory committee on service providers by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India?

Answer- TV Mohandas Pai

17. Astronomers have discovered a rare kind of space object described as something between an asteroid and a comet- an active asteroid in which planet's orbit?

Answer- Jupiter

18. Which state's Chief Minister and three state cabinet ministers are under self-quarantine after tourism minister, tested positive for COVID-19 virus?

Answer- Uttarakhand

19. HIL INDIA, a PSU under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals is to supply 25 MT Malathion Technical for supply to locust control programme to which country under Government to Government arrangement?

Answer- Iran

20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched which is video blogging competition while addressing the nation in 12th Episode of 'Mann Ki Baat 2.0' on 31 May 2020?

Answer- My Life, My Yoga

21. Which organisation release the report "Children in monetary poor households and COVID-19: Technical Note"?

Answer- UNICEF

22. NTPC has collaborated with which Bank to provide learning opportunities to its 19,000+ employees and their family members amid nationwide lockdown?

Answer- World Bank

23. World Digestive Health Day by the World Gastroenterology Organisation is observed on which day?

Answer- 29th May

24. Who became the only Indian to feature in the Forbes' Top 100 highest-paid athletes of 2020?

Answer- Virat Kohli

25. The United Nations Security Council has extended the individual sanctions, travel ban and an arms embargo in which country until May 2021?

Answer- South Sudan

26. The Centre has approved how much fund for 2020-21 under the Jal Jeevan Mission to Assam to provide tap connections to 13 lakh households out of a total of 63 lakhs in 2020-21?

Answer- ₹1,407 crore

27. Who is appointed as a member of the Olympic Channel Commission from India?

Answer- Narinder Dhruv Batra

28. World Milk Day is observed on which day every year?

Answer- 1 June

29. What is the new name of the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology after Centre has been renamed it on 28 May 2020?

Answer- Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology

30. Who launched the facility of instant PAN through Aadhaar based e-KYC on 28 May?

Answer- Nirmala Sitharaman

