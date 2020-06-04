GK Questions 2020 For June 04 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for June 04, 2020

1.NTPC has collaborated with which Bank to provide learning opportunities to its 19,000+ employees and their family members amid nationwide lockdown?

HSBC Bank

World Bank

The Asian Development Bank

The New Development Bank

2. The Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare held a high-level meeting to review the Locust Control Operations. Who is the current Union Minister for Agriculture?

Ramvilas Paswan

Narendra Singh Tomar

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Prakash Javadekar

3. Which state announced the development of 800 km herbal roads along with the state and national highways through the state?

Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

Haryana

4. NABARD has extended how much amount in rupees as special liquidity facility to West Bengal so far in the current fiscal year for the welfare of farmers and poor people in the state?

₹ 1,050 crore

₹ 4,050 crore

₹ 2,050 crore

₹ 3,050 crore

5. Who became the only Indian to feature in the Forbes' Top 100 highest-paid athletes of 2020?

Saina Nehwal

MS Dhoni

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

6. Indian Space Research Organisation has received a patent for its method of manufacturing highland lunar soil simulant or moon soil. This soil is made from anorthosite rocks of which state?

Kerala

Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka

7. Which state launched the scheme named "Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana" to retain the migrants who have returned to the state during the lockdown?

Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

Haryana

8. The Union Ministry of New and Renewable energy proposed which scheme to interconnect renewable energy by sharing solar resources with more than 140 countries of West Asia and Southeast Asia?

One Sun One World One Grid

One Sun for Human One Grid

Our Sun Our World Our Grid

Our Sun Our World One Grid

9. Who will take charge as the chairman of JP Morgan, South and Southeast Asia after Kalpana Morparia retirement in 2021?

Ritesh Kumar

Leo Puri

Tapan Singhel

Atul Sahai

10. According to Fitch's Global Economic Outlook for May, India's Gross Domestic Product is anticipated to how much decline in the current financial year due to the pandemic?

5%

4%

4.8%

3%

11. Who leads the team of scientists of Botanical Survey Of India. Who discovered 3 new plant species namely- Eugenia Sphaerocarpa, Goniothalamus Sericeus and Memecylon Nervosum at the Western Ghats in Kerala and Tamil Nadu?

Manju Sharma

Samir K. Brahmachari

Mao

K. Sujana

12. Union Minister Shri Ram Vilas Paswan hails from The Indian state of --------------.

Odisha

Jharkhand

Uttar Pradesh

Bihar

13. Power Finance Corporation The Central PSU and India's Leading NBFC, signed an agreement with which company to fund Hydro-Electric Projects worth ₹22,000 on 26 May 2020?

Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited

Ntpc Limited

Adani Power Limited

Narmada Basin Projects Company Ltd.

14. The '2019 Nobel Prize For Medicine' has been awarded to 'William Kaelin', Gregg Semenza' and Peter Ratcliffe' for their discoveries of ------------.

Molecular mechanisms controlling the circadian rhythm

Mechanisms for autophagy

A novel therapy against malaria

How cell sense and adapt to oxygen availability

15. What is the name of the Military War Game Centre at The Uganda Senior Command and Staff College Of Uganda developed by The Indian Association Uganda and Indian Military Advisory and Training Team for Uganda Peoples Defence Forces?

Gameon

Induga

India

Waron

16. What is the name of the Caltech Seismologist who invented the scale used to measure the Magnitude of Earthquakes?

Charles Richter

Hiram Walker

Giuseppe Mercalli

Joshua Rumble

17. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a fresh notification has extended the validity of all statutory documents related to motor vehicles till which date?

September 31

August 31

June 31

July 31

18. The intersecting lines drawn on maps and globes are ------------.

Latitudes

Longitudes

Geographic Grids

None Of The Above

19. The Meity has launched how many services of India Meteorological Department on the UMANG App to further enhance the online delivery of government services?

3

4

7

9

20. What Galileo invented?

Barometer

Pendulum Clock

Microscope

Thermometer

21. This Statesman, Politician, Scholar, Inventor, and One of the Early Presidents of USA invented The Swivel Chair, The Spherical Sundial, The Moldboard Plow, And The Cipher Wheel.

George Washington

Alexander Hamilton

John Adams

Thomas Jefferson

22. Which education board launched a 'Cyber Security Handbook' for students of class 9 to 12?

UP Board

NIOS

CISCE

CBSE

23. What is the name of cyclone likely to intensify and develop into a severe cyclone and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on June 3?

Nisarga

Ockhi

Fani

Amphan

24. Ministry of Tribal Affairs has notified an Inclusion of how many Minor Forests Produce items under the Mechanism for Marketing of MFP through MSP and development of value chain of MFP Scheme?

17

23

33

27

25. Google launched which app to help people maintain social distancing?

Dodar

Kedar

Sodar

Cedar

26. Governor of Maharashtra has made certain modifications in Section 6 of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers Act, 2006, in its application to the Scheduled Areas of the State of Maharashtra. Who is the Governor of Maharashtra?

Jagdish Mukhi

Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Phagu Chauhan

27. World No Tobacco Day is observed on which day across the world?

29 May

30 May

31 May

28 May

28. Government has ceased the 7.75% Savings Bonds scheme commonly known as RBI Bonds or GOI bonds for subscription due to the declining interest rates. Where is the headquarters of RBI?

Mumbai

Delhi

Nagpur

Chennai

29. Who has been appointed as the new CMD of Delhi-based Oriental Insurance Company?

SN Rajeshwari

Nikesh Arora

Ravinder Singh Dhillon

Jagdish Dhillon

30. Who has been appointed as Chief Secretary of Kerala?

Jagdish Mukhi

R K Mathur

Phagu Chauhan

Vishwas Mehta

GK 2020 Answers

1.NTPC has collaborated with which Bank to provide learning opportunities to its 19,000+ employees and their family members amid nationwide lockdown?

Answer- World Bank

2. The Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare held a high-level meeting to review the Locust Control Operations. Who is the current Union Minister for Agriculture?

Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar

3. Which state announced the development of 800 km herbal roads along with the state and national highways through the state?

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

4. NABARD has extended how much amount in rupees as special liquidity facility to West Bengal so far in the current fiscal year for the welfare of farmers and poor people in the state?

Answer- ₹1,050 crore

5. Who became the only Indian to feature in the Forbes' Top 100 highest-paid athletes of 2020?

Answer- Virat Kohli

6. Indian Space Research Organisation has received a patent for its method of manufacturing highland lunar soil simulant or moon soil. This soil is made from anorthosite rocks of which state?

Answer- Tamil Nadu

7. Which state launched the scheme named "Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana" to retain the migrants who have returned to the state during the lockdown?

Answer- Uttarakhand

8. The Union Ministry of New and Renewable energy proposed which scheme to interconnect renewable energy by sharing solar resources with more than 140 countries of West Asia and Southeast Asia?

Answer- One Sun One World One Grid

9. Who will take charge as the chairman of JP Morgan, South and Southeast Asia after Kalpana Morparia retirement in 2021?

Answer- Leo Puri

10. According to Fitch's Global Economic Outlook for May, India's Gross Domestic Product is anticipated to how much decline in the current financial year due to the pandemic?

Answer- 5%

11. Who leads the team of scientists of Botanical Survey Of India. Who discovered 3 new plant species namely- Eugenia Sphaerocarpa, Goniothalamus Sericeus and Memecylon Nervosum at the Western Ghats in Kerala and Tamil Nadu?

Answer- K. Sujana

12. Union Minister Shri Ram Vilas Paswan hails from The Indian state of --------------Answer- Bihar

13. Power Finance Corporation The Central PSU and India's Leading NBFC, signed an agreement with which company to fund Hydro-Electric Projects worth ₹22,000 on 26 May 2020?

Answer- Narmada Basin Projects Company Ltd.

14. The '2019 Nobel Prize For Medicine' has been awarded to 'William Kaelin', Gregg Semenza' and Peter Ratcliffe' for their discoveries of ------------.

Answer- How cell sense and adapt to oxygen availability

15. What is the name of the Military War Game Centre at The Uganda Senior Command and Staff College Of Uganda developed by The Indian Association Uganda and Indian Military Advisory and Training Team for Uganda Peoples Defence Forces?

Answer- India

16. What is the name of the Caltech Seismologist who invented the scale used to measure the Magnitude of Earthquakes?

Answer- Charles Richter

17. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a fresh notification has extended the validity of all statutory documents related to motor vehicles till which date?

Answer- July 31

18. The intersecting lines drawn on maps and globes are ------------.

Answer- Geographic Grids

19. The Meity has launched how many services of India Meteorological Department on the UMANG App to further enhance the online delivery of government services?

Answer- 7

20. What Galileo invented?

Answer- Thermometer

21. This Statesman, Politician, Scholar, Inventor, and One of the Early Presidents of USA invented The Swivel Chair, The Spherical Sundial, The Moldboard Plow, And The Cipher Wheel.

Answer- Thomas Jefferson

22. Which education board launched a 'Cyber Security Handbook' for students of class 9 to 12?

Answer- CBSE

23. What is the name of cyclone likely to intensify and develop into a severe cyclone and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on June 3?

Answer- Nisarga

24. Ministry of Tribal Affairs has notified an Inclusion of how many Minor Forests Produce items under the Mechanism for Marketing of MFP through MSP and development of value chain of MFP Scheme?

Answer- 23

25. Google launched which app to help people maintain social distancing?

Answer- Sodar

26. Governor of Maharashtra has made certain modifications in Section 6 of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers Act, 2006, in its application to the Scheduled Areas of the State of Maharashtra. Who is the Governor of Maharashtra?

Answer- Bhagat Singh Koshyari

27. World No Tobacco Day is observed on which day across the world?

Answer- 31 May

28. Government has ceased the 7.75% Savings Bonds scheme commonly known as RBI Bonds or GOI bonds for subscription due to the declining interest rates. Where is the headquarters of RBI?

Answer- Mumbai

29. Who has been appointed as the new CMD of Delhi-based Oriental Insurance Company?

Answer- SN Rajeshwari

30. Who has been appointed as Chief Secretary of Kerala?

Answer- Vishwas Mehta

