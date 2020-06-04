GK Questions 2020 For June 04 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1.NTPC has collaborated with which Bank to provide learning opportunities to its 19,000+ employees and their family members amid nationwide lockdown?
2. The Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare held a high-level meeting to review the Locust Control Operations. Who is the current Union Minister for Agriculture?
3. Which state announced the development of 800 km herbal roads along with the state and national highways through the state?
4. NABARD has extended how much amount in rupees as special liquidity facility to West Bengal so far in the current fiscal year for the welfare of farmers and poor people in the state?
5. Who became the only Indian to feature in the Forbes' Top 100 highest-paid athletes of 2020?
6. Indian Space Research Organisation has received a patent for its method of manufacturing highland lunar soil simulant or moon soil. This soil is made from anorthosite rocks of which state?
7. Which state launched the scheme named "Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana" to retain the migrants who have returned to the state during the lockdown?
8. The Union Ministry of New and Renewable energy proposed which scheme to interconnect renewable energy by sharing solar resources with more than 140 countries of West Asia and Southeast Asia?
9. Who will take charge as the chairman of JP Morgan, South and Southeast Asia after Kalpana Morparia retirement in 2021?
10. According to Fitch's Global Economic Outlook for May, India's Gross Domestic Product is anticipated to how much decline in the current financial year due to the pandemic?
11. Who leads the team of scientists of Botanical Survey Of India. Who discovered 3 new plant species namely- Eugenia Sphaerocarpa, Goniothalamus Sericeus and Memecylon Nervosum at the Western Ghats in Kerala and Tamil Nadu?
12. Union Minister Shri Ram Vilas Paswan hails from The Indian state of --------------.
13. Power Finance Corporation The Central PSU and India's Leading NBFC, signed an agreement with which company to fund Hydro-Electric Projects worth ₹22,000 on 26 May 2020?
14. The '2019 Nobel Prize For Medicine' has been awarded to 'William Kaelin', Gregg Semenza' and Peter Ratcliffe' for their discoveries of ------------.
15. What is the name of the Military War Game Centre at The Uganda Senior Command and Staff College Of Uganda developed by The Indian Association Uganda and Indian Military Advisory and Training Team for Uganda Peoples Defence Forces?
16. What is the name of the Caltech Seismologist who invented the scale used to measure the Magnitude of Earthquakes?
17. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a fresh notification has extended the validity of all statutory documents related to motor vehicles till which date?
18. The intersecting lines drawn on maps and globes are ------------.
19. The Meity has launched how many services of India Meteorological Department on the UMANG App to further enhance the online delivery of government services?
20. What Galileo invented?
21. This Statesman, Politician, Scholar, Inventor, and One of the Early Presidents of USA invented The Swivel Chair, The Spherical Sundial, The Moldboard Plow, And The Cipher Wheel.
22. Which education board launched a 'Cyber Security Handbook' for students of class 9 to 12?
23. What is the name of cyclone likely to intensify and develop into a severe cyclone and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on June 3?
24. Ministry of Tribal Affairs has notified an Inclusion of how many Minor Forests Produce items under the Mechanism for Marketing of MFP through MSP and development of value chain of MFP Scheme?
25. Google launched which app to help people maintain social distancing?
26. Governor of Maharashtra has made certain modifications in Section 6 of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers Act, 2006, in its application to the Scheduled Areas of the State of Maharashtra. Who is the Governor of Maharashtra?
27. World No Tobacco Day is observed on which day across the world?
28. Government has ceased the 7.75% Savings Bonds scheme commonly known as RBI Bonds or GOI bonds for subscription due to the declining interest rates. Where is the headquarters of RBI?
29. Who has been appointed as the new CMD of Delhi-based Oriental Insurance Company?
30. Who has been appointed as Chief Secretary of Kerala?
1.NTPC has collaborated with which Bank to provide learning opportunities to its 19,000+ employees and their family members amid nationwide lockdown?
Answer- World Bank
2. The Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare held a high-level meeting to review the Locust Control Operations. Who is the current Union Minister for Agriculture?
Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar
3. Which state announced the development of 800 km herbal roads along with the state and national highways through the state?
Answer- Uttar Pradesh
4. NABARD has extended how much amount in rupees as special liquidity facility to West Bengal so far in the current fiscal year for the welfare of farmers and poor people in the state?
Answer- ₹1,050 crore
5. Who became the only Indian to feature in the Forbes' Top 100 highest-paid athletes of 2020?
Answer- Virat Kohli
6. Indian Space Research Organisation has received a patent for its method of manufacturing highland lunar soil simulant or moon soil. This soil is made from anorthosite rocks of which state?
Answer- Tamil Nadu
7. Which state launched the scheme named "Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana" to retain the migrants who have returned to the state during the lockdown?
Answer- Uttarakhand
8. The Union Ministry of New and Renewable energy proposed which scheme to interconnect renewable energy by sharing solar resources with more than 140 countries of West Asia and Southeast Asia?
Answer- One Sun One World One Grid
9. Who will take charge as the chairman of JP Morgan, South and Southeast Asia after Kalpana Morparia retirement in 2021?
Answer- Leo Puri
10. According to Fitch's Global Economic Outlook for May, India's Gross Domestic Product is anticipated to how much decline in the current financial year due to the pandemic?
Answer- 5%
11. Who leads the team of scientists of Botanical Survey Of India. Who discovered 3 new plant species namely- Eugenia Sphaerocarpa, Goniothalamus Sericeus and Memecylon Nervosum at the Western Ghats in Kerala and Tamil Nadu?
Answer- K. Sujana
12. Union Minister Shri Ram Vilas Paswan hails from The Indian state of --------------Answer- Bihar
13. Power Finance Corporation The Central PSU and India's Leading NBFC, signed an agreement with which company to fund Hydro-Electric Projects worth ₹22,000 on 26 May 2020?
Answer- Narmada Basin Projects Company Ltd.
14. The '2019 Nobel Prize For Medicine' has been awarded to 'William Kaelin', Gregg Semenza' and Peter Ratcliffe' for their discoveries of ------------.
Answer- How cell sense and adapt to oxygen availability
15. What is the name of the Military War Game Centre at The Uganda Senior Command and Staff College Of Uganda developed by The Indian Association Uganda and Indian Military Advisory and Training Team for Uganda Peoples Defence Forces?
Answer- India
16. What is the name of the Caltech Seismologist who invented the scale used to measure the Magnitude of Earthquakes?
Answer- Charles Richter
17. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a fresh notification has extended the validity of all statutory documents related to motor vehicles till which date?
Answer- July 31
18. The intersecting lines drawn on maps and globes are ------------.
Answer- Geographic Grids
19. The Meity has launched how many services of India Meteorological Department on the UMANG App to further enhance the online delivery of government services?
Answer- 7
20. What Galileo invented?
Answer- Thermometer
21. This Statesman, Politician, Scholar, Inventor, and One of the Early Presidents of USA invented The Swivel Chair, The Spherical Sundial, The Moldboard Plow, And The Cipher Wheel.
Answer- Thomas Jefferson
22. Which education board launched a 'Cyber Security Handbook' for students of class 9 to 12?
Answer- CBSE
23. What is the name of cyclone likely to intensify and develop into a severe cyclone and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on June 3?
Answer- Nisarga
24. Ministry of Tribal Affairs has notified an Inclusion of how many Minor Forests Produce items under the Mechanism for Marketing of MFP through MSP and development of value chain of MFP Scheme?
Answer- 23
25. Google launched which app to help people maintain social distancing?
Answer- Sodar
26. Governor of Maharashtra has made certain modifications in Section 6 of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers Act, 2006, in its application to the Scheduled Areas of the State of Maharashtra. Who is the Governor of Maharashtra?
Answer- Bhagat Singh Koshyari
27. World No Tobacco Day is observed on which day across the world?
Answer- 31 May
28. Government has ceased the 7.75% Savings Bonds scheme commonly known as RBI Bonds or GOI bonds for subscription due to the declining interest rates. Where is the headquarters of RBI?
Answer- Mumbai
29. Who has been appointed as the new CMD of Delhi-based Oriental Insurance Company?
Answer- SN Rajeshwari
30. Who has been appointed as Chief Secretary of Kerala?
Answer- Vishwas Mehta
