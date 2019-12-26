Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Director JJ Abrams Opens Up On Same-sex Kiss In The Film

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker has hit the theatres and has been going strong. The last part of the saga has is being loved by the fans. But it has come to fans' notice that Star Wars had its first same-sex kiss in the movie. After this, the director of the film JJ Abrams was questioned by a media portal on the same. Here is what JJ Abrams had to say about it.

JJ Abrams on the same-sex kiss in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

JJ Abrams said that the Star Wars universe is a place for everyone. In the movie, we could see 2 female characters kissing each other. It was at the end of the movie and when everyone was celebrating. JJ Abrams said that he saw the celebration scene as an opportunity to show that Star Wars is open to everything in a light-hearted way and not make a big deal out of it. He added that it was Star Wars' way of saying that everyone is welcome in the galaxy.

JJ Abrams also said that sexual preference does not matter and whatever the race or species are, or even whether the nature of existences is organic or synthetic, does not matter. JJ further spoke and said that they had not represented things like they wanted to so this was in a way to show the world that Star Wars is open to everything.

After this, the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director was asked about the representation of diversity and inclusion in his films. To this, he said that it is the responsibility of every filmmaker to represent the world as it is on-screen and off-screen. He added that his second unit director of the Star Wars films is Victoria Mahoney. She was the first African-American woman in that position in a Star Wars movie.

