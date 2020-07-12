Here Are All The People Kendall Jenner Has Dated Over The Years; See List

Kendall Jenner is one of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters who are famous as a reality TV star and as a socialite. She features in the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians as well as work as a model. Kendall who is usually private about her personal life, unlike her sisters, has quite a few guys that she has dated up till now. Out of these, some are assured names, however, some are alleged beaus as well. Take a look at some of her famous relationships listed in a reverse chronological order.

Kendall Jenner's relationships: Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner and the Basketball player, Ben Simmons are rumoured to be dating these days. Reportedly their relationship started in July 2018 when a US entertainment portal published a story showing Simmons and Jenner together. Kendall had herself accepted her relationship with Ben Simmons on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019. However, apparently the pair were reported to have separated due to there busy schedules a year later.

Kendall and Anwar Hadid

Reportedly in mid-2018, just before Ben Simmons came into Kendall's life, she was linked with supermodel Gigi Hadid's brother Anwar Hadid. They were apparently seen kissing by some paparazzi. Later in Septemeber that year, Anwar and Kendall were also seen hanging out with friends at Malibu Chili Cookoff.

Blake Griffin

The news of Kendall and Blake Griffin came in August 2017 after the basketball player Blake Griffin had just broken up with his finance Brynn Cameron. The duo was reportedly dating for 7 months before calling it quits in April 2018. Kendall even spoke about how she is with someone who is very nice, and her fans automatically connected the 'he' in her life to be Blake Griffin.

Kendall and A$AP Rocky

Kendall and rapper A$AP Rocky have reportedly dated for over a year but they were never official. They did hang out together and popped at several occasions but they have never spoken about each other officially. According to the rumour, they were never really dating as they didn't spend much time together.

Jenner and Harry Styles

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles' onscreen/offscreen chemistry has never been unnoticed by her fans and followers. Even though they were not officially dating as such, they have spent time together at many events. In November 2013, they grabbed dinner together while in 2015, they were reportedly in a vacation in Anguilla. They were also seen sharing flirty gestures when they appeared on the Late Late Show where Harry Styles was guest-hosting alongside James Corden.

Fai Khadra

Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra have been often spotted together on multiple occasions. While Kendall Jenner posted a picture with Fai Khadra and stated that 'they don’t date but he was her date' for the evening, fans are convinced that the couple has been going out with one another for quite a while now. Take a look at the post where Kendall seems to be clarifying her relationship status with Fai.

