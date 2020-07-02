Kendall Jenner Photographs Herself In A Stunning Avatar For A Latest Campaign; See Pics

Kendall Jenner has recently taken the internet by storm with her latest photoshoot pictures for the Burberry campaign. Pictures have been making rounds on social media and the model herself has shared a bunch of pictures that are truly unmissable. Fans are sure going to love these pics of Kendall Jenner.

In the picture, Kendall can be seen posing in salmon pink turtle neck bodysuit that consisted of interlocking ‘T’s’ and ‘B’s’. As per reports, T’s and B’s on Jenner’s outfit is a tribute to the brand’s founder Thomas Burberry. She kept her overall look minimal as she let the outfit do the talking.

Jenner opted for a middle parting sleek hairdo, well-done brows and bold matte finish lips. Along with the picture, she also wrote saying, saying that the new collection for Burberry was shot at her home and that too all by herself. Take a look.

The post received several likes and fans were all gaga on seeing these pictures. They went on to compliment the model for her hard work and dedication even during the difficult times. Fans also praised her in this post as she looked absolutely stunning. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from the KWUTK actor’s post, the design house also unveiled its newest TB Summer collection on their Instagram handle. For another picture, the actor can be seen posing in a dark greyish bikini that also had the initials of Tomas Burberry. Along with this ensemble, she completed the look with a black velvet clutch and opted for natural makeup. Take a look at a few pictures more below.

And seems like it is not just Kendall Jenner, who photographed herself at home for the campaign. Recently, Kylie Jenner did a photoshoot for Vogue Czechoslovakia cover over a video call and it was captured by fashion photographers Luca & Alessandro Morelli. Apart from her, Ashley Graham 's husband Justin Ervin photographed her on the Nebraska family farm for the cover of the Harper's Bazaar UK in July 2020. Seems like celebs and fashion houses have got a lot more creative during this time to keep their business going.

