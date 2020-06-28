Did You Know That The Zaza World Radio Was Hosted By Kendall Jenner?

Kendall Jenner is a 24-year-old socialite and an American model. She rose to popularity with her TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians which showed the daily life incidents of her and the rest of her family as well. Jenner started modelling from the age of 14 and is known to have walked for high-fashion designers. She is currently the brand ambassador for Estée Lauder. Along with being a model, Kendall is associated with several brands for their endorsements as well. She is also the radio host for the show called The Zaza Radio.

All about Zaza World Radio hosted by Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner and DJ Daniel Chetrit collaborated to launch a world radio show called Zaza World Radio. The name Zaza comes from the duo Kendall and her close friend Daniel who are together known as the Zaza gang also called the 'Pizza Boys'. This show was made in the courtesy of Beats1 radio and Apple music. The concept of the radio show is about music and friendship with the theme of having a "living room pizza party".

Zaza world radio is hosted by Kendall, Daniel, and many other celebrities who are friends with the model-socialite Kendall Jenner. One can see many of Kendall's friends from the music industry coming on the show from time to time. As of yet, the radio show has had 11 episodes. One can listen to their podcast or just tune in to Spotify to listen to an unfiltered version of the Zaza gang. The first episode of the radio show was Coachella-themed and took the listeners on a musical journey just like a Coachella.

Kendall is one of the Kardashian sisters who have always thought outside the box and has come up with paths quite different from that of her sisters. Actually, Kendall launched her show when her sister Khloe was pregnant with True. Even though Kendall always tries to try new projects but somehow all her new projects always end up with some kind of legal lawsuit and other controversies. There was some minor lawsuit that followed Kendall's radio show as well.

Kendall Jenner Instagram updates

Kendall was recently in news for sharing some adorable posts with her father on Father's Day. She took to Instagram to share some throwback pictures of her with her father Caitlyn Jenner. In one picture, Caitlyn Jenner can be seen holding a torch in one hand and Kendall Jenner in the other. This was from the time when Caitlyn was the torchbearer during the 1996 Olympics. Kendall also posted some admiring posts for her father to commemorate the pride month. She stated that her relationship with her father grew after the latter came out as a transgender.

