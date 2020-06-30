Kendall Jenner’s Rumoured Beau Fai Khadra Spotted At Khloe's ‘family Only’ Birthday Bash

Supermodel Kendall Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian recently celebrated her 36th birthday. On Saturday, Khloe Kardashian reunited with her family while being in the lockdown for celebrating her birthday. She shared pictures from the luxurious evening with her fans on social media. Kendall Jenner was present at Khloe’s birthday bash and so was her rumoured boyfriend Fai Khadra.

Kendall Jenner posted a picture with Fai Khadra on her social media account from the night. She shared monochrome picture of the duo having a fun time. Check out the picture shared by Kendall Jenner on her social media account.

Kendall Jenner shares a pic with Fai

Kendall Jenner wore a fire-themed crop top and a pair of loose-fitting trousers at the event. Fai Khadra, on the other hand, wore a dark coloured outfit with a leather jacket. Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra have been spotted together on multiple occasions. They were also previously seen partying on a yacht with Kendall’s friends Bella Hadid and others.

I had the most magnificent birthday!!! It was family only. We just aren’t comfortable being around too many people but the decor was OUT OF THIS WORLD!!!!! I wanted to thank you ALL for sending me so many beautiful and kind wishes. I love you very much ♥ï¸♥ï¸ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 29, 2020

Khloe Kardashian mentioned on her Twitter account that due to the coronavirus pandemic, she had decided to keep the guest list to a minimum. She mentioned that her birthday was a ‘family only’ event. However, that didn’t stop Kendall Jenner’s rumoured beau Fai Khadra from making an appearance at the event.

Khloe Kardashian shared pictures from the night on her Instagram account as well and captioned the post with a simple ‘family’. Fai Khadra has commented on the post with a red heart emoji. Soon after, Khloe Kardashian commented saying that she is ‘pissed’ that she didn’t get a chance to take a solo picture with him. She also added that she blames Kendall Jenner for not letting them take a solo picture.

Kendall Jenner has been spotted with Fai Khadra while being in the lockdown as well when they took a drive around Los Angeles a few months back. Though the pair has never commented about their romance, they have always managed to keep their fans guessing about their relationship status. Kendall Jenner often teases her fans by posting adorable pictures with Khadra.

In one of her posts, Kendall had mentioned that she is not dating Fai, but that he is her date for that evening. However, fans are convinced that the couple has been going out with each other. Fans couldn’t help bust swoon over the adorable pictures that the couple share with each other on their social media.

