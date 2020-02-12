Miley Cyrus' Movies That You Must Watch If You Are A True Cyrus Fan

Miley Cyrus is an American singer who is known for her songs like Wrecking Ball, See You Again, The Climb, Party in the U.S.A., Malibu, and 7 Things, amongst many more. Apart from her singing career, the 27-year-old American star has also done some substantial movies. Take a look for some of her best movie roles.

Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus's movie Hanna Montana was instrumental in giving that extra push to her acting and singing career. Her character leads a double life in the movie where she is a student as well as a teen pop sensation. The main highlight of the movie plot was the fact that nobody at school knows about her teen pop star status apart from her best friend. The success of the movie then led to the release of 5 Hanna Montana themed albums that Miley Cyrus released, all these albums were a huge success due to the popularity of this character she played in this movie.

So Undercover

So Undercover is an action-comedy film starring Miley Cyrus, Jeremy Piven, and Mike O'Malley in pivotal roles. Miley portrays the role of a private investigator who takes photos of unfaithful men. She then gets a job offer from an F.B.I agent to watch over the daughter of a senator. It's interesting to see Cyrus go to the sorority posing as a student when she knows nothing about the normal teen life.

The Last Song

The Last Song movie was hyped because of two reasons - it introduced the world to Miley's Australian boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, and secondly, the movie was based on Nicholas Sparks' book of the same name. Miley Cyrus and Liam had a whirlwind relationship since then.

LOL

The movie LOL captured the life of an American teenager but the twist lay around the surprising character that she played in this movie. The audience was surprised to see Miley play the role of a feisty and overtly sexual high school teen. Miley was around 20 years old when she did this movie. The movie is a remake of the French film of the same name.

