Liam Hemsworth And Miley Cyrus Attend The Same Pre-Oscar Party After Divorce

Liam Hemsworth is going to return to the big screen with his upcoming crime movie, Arkansas. He is going to portray the character of a goon who sells drugs for the local drug lord of his town. While fans are excited for the movie to release, some feel sad to know that the famous couple, Liam and Miley Cyrus, got their divorced finalised after being married for a year.

However, well-wishers of Liam Hemsworth are happy to see him focusing on his career. Nowadays he is reportedly seen spending some quality time with the 21-year-old model, Gabriella Brooks. According to the rumours, the Hitman's Guard star is dating Brooks, and this has been creating a lot of news. On the other hand, Miley Cyrus is also speculated to be dating Cody Simpson since October 2019.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus run into each other in the pre-Oscar party 2020

Where the ex-couple seem to have moved on, fans are still unable to process the separation of their favourite couple. According to many reports, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus attended the same WME pre-Oscar bash 2020 in Los Angeles on Friday night. The ex-couple got legally separated on January 28, 2020, and sharing the same party makes the netizens feel that the two might revive their friendship.

However, turns out, things reportedly became rather awkward for Liam as he ran into his ex-in-laws in the party. However, Miley left the party early with friends, which included Rita Ora's ex-husband Andrew Watt. There is no news if the duo talked to each other at the party. Hemsworth was seen leaving the party alone long after Cyrus left.

