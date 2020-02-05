After 'Joker', Here Are Some Other DC Villains Who Deserve A Solo Movie

After the massive success and the buzz that was created by Joker, DC fans, in general, wish for other DC villains too to get a solo movie. The story of Joker was told in an immersive manner which was really appreciated by the audience. Netizens have been vocal about their wish to watch other villains' origin stories too. Here are a few villains who need to have their origin stories:

Scarecrow

The villain Scarecrow has appeared in several Batman films and games and has almost always had a lasting impact. The villain was a major part of the Arkham Knight game and was explored well according to fans. However, Jonathan Crane has not had a back story which would shed light on his ideologies. True comic book fans know about Crane’s descent into evil and crime; however, watching the psychologist evolve into Scarecrow would be a treat according to some fans.

Bane

The villain that literally broke Batman is infamous for several bad deeds throughout the Batman comics and series. However, Bane had a rough childhood and was forced to live in prison to complete his father's sentence. The reason for him being so brutal and vile is the years of turmoil he went through to simply survive in the prison as a child. His most intriguing feature is that even without his venom, Bane is still just as fierce and has the potential to inflict serious harm. His character was explored in The Dark Knight Rises; however, very little light was shed upon his origin.

Mr Freeze

One of the most tragic and emotional backstories for any villain in the DC Universe is the story of Mr Freeze. Fans of the comic and the animated series have had a run-through about the origin of Mr Freeze. The character has a dark and quite tragic origin story which primarily revolves around his wife being frozen. In order to explain this story, fans expressed that they would be eager to watch him descend from a warm lover into a cold-hearted criminal.

