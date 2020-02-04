DC Universe Has A Variety Of Shows And DCEU Movies Streaming Online, See List

DC Universe has multiple shows running and is enjoyed by audiences of all ages. There are quite a few shows and movies in the DC Universe and DC Extended Universe that stand out from the others. Let us take a look at some of the very popular TV shows and movies from the DCEU that are streaming on DC Universe.

Popular DC shows and movies that are streaming on DC Universe:

Titans

Titans is a very popular TV show streaming on DC Universe that is a gritty take on the Teen Titans franchise. The story revolves around Dick Grayson as both old Robin and the new Knightwing, Rachel Roth as Raven, Kori Anders as Starfire, and Garfield as Beastboy who come together and form the Titans. The show just aired the 2nd season and gearing up for the 3rd one.

Swamp Thing

Abby Arcane stumbles upon a swamp-born virus in a small town of Louisiana just to find out that the swamp has mystical & terrifying powers. More and more secrets unveil as the season commences but unfortunately, to everybody's surprise, the critically acclaimed show got cancelled after the first season. The entire first season of Swamp Thing is still on DC Universe for everybody to watch.

Doom Patrol

Doom Patrol consists of the strangest outcasts of DC such as Robotman, Elasti-Woman, Negative Man and Crazy Jane. They are brought together by the mysterious Dr. Niles Caulder who also gave them their respective powers. Season 2 is about to premiere in 2020.

Young Justice: Outsiders

The 26-episode season of the widely popular animated series Young Justice returns with its 3rd instalment. The show consists of a huge cast and involves almost every iconic young superhero from the DC Universe. In this new season, many new characters joined the cast and already the follow-up season is in works.

DCEU Movies

DCEU is particularly the movies that come out under the banner of DC. They have a couple of great movies that came out in the last 8 years so. The DCEU came into existence with the 2013 release Man of Steel.

Then the franchise went on to make more movies such as Batman V Superman, Wonder Woman, Justice League, Shazam, etc. There are multiple projects that are ongoing and will hit theatres sometime this year or the next. But to everybody's happiness, all the above movies are streaming on DC Universe.

