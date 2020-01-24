Marvel Vs DC: When Marvel And DC Movies Clashed At The Box Office

Marvel and DC Comics movies have been gripping the pop culture universe of the world. They are ruling all the box offices, thanks to their amazing effects and a great cast.

They have been loggerheads with each other when it comes to which universe is better than the other. The competition is such that movies from both universes were released around each other to properly witness the competition.

Movies that released together from MCU and DC Comics

Shazam! and Captain Marvel

Shazam! was released under the banner of DC Comics while Captain Marvel comes under the MCU.

The movie Captain Marvel, starred Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law. Shazam! had Zachary Levi. Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, and Djimon Hounsou.

Captain Marvel released on March 8, 2019, in the U.S. Shazam! hit the theatres on March 15, 2019, in Toronto.

Thor: Ragnarok and Justice League

The movies Thor: Ragnarok and Justice League released in the year 2017. Thor: Ragnarok is the third movie under the Thor series of the MCU. Justice League consists of the DC Comics superheroes Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg.

Thor: Ragnarok starred Chris Hemsworth as Thor alongside Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo, and Anthony Hopkins. Justice League, on the other hand, starred Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Amy Adams, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, and J. K. Simmons.

While Thor: Ragnarok released on November 3, 2017, in the U.S., Justice League was released on November 17, 2017.

