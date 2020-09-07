'Power Book 2' Cast: Michael Rainey Jr To Naturi Naughton, Meet The Cast Of The Show

Power Book 2 is an American drama series helmed by Courtney A Kemp. The show is a spin-off to the long-running series titled Power. The show released on September 6, 2020. The show is expected to revolve around the plot pertaining to the events after the Power finale. The sequel of the show will revolve around the central protagonist, Tariq trying to figure out his new life. He is on a quest to break himself free from his father's legacy. Here is all you need to know about the cast of Power Book 2.

Also Read: Life Is Beautiful' Cast Featured Talented Actors Who Breathed Life Into The Characters

'Power Book 2' cast

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick

Michael is an American actor who is known for movies like 211 and Amateur. He was also seen in the TV show, Orange Is The New Black. He plays the lead role of Tariq in the show.

Also Read: Crossing Delancey' Cast: Where Are The Lead Cast Members Of This Hit Rom-com Now?

His character will struggle to come to terms with his new life. He will want to break free from his father's legacy. The series will also show him in a relentless struggle to save his family.

Also Read: 'Tenet' Box Office Collection Worldwide Crosses $150 Million, Details Inside

Naturi Naughton as Tasha St. Patrick

Naturi is an American actor, singer and songwriter. She is known for movies like Fame and Notorious. She is also known for her performance as Kendra on the show, The Client List. She is known for crooning the track Denise: Did'nt I Tell You from the movie Fame. The actor plays the role of Tariq's mother on the show.

Mary J Blige as Monet

Mary is an American actor, singer and songwroter. She is the recipient of four American Music Awards, nine Grammy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards. She is known for her performance in movies like Champs, Black Nativity and Rock Of Ages. She plays the role of Monet in the show Power Book 2.

Method Man as Davis McClean

Method Man aka Clifford Smith Jr. is an American actor, rapper, singer and songwiter. He is also the member of the East Coast hip hop collective Wu-Tang Clan. He had won a Grammy Award in the year 1996 for the track I Will Be There For You. He plays the role of Davis McClean in the show, Power Book 2.

Read: Tenet' Ending Explained: Here Is All You Need To Know About The Climax Of The Spy Flick

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.