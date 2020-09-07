'Life Is Beautiful' Cast Featured Talented Actors Who Breathed Life Into The Characters

Life is Beautiful was a Telugu film released in 2012 which featured a huge star cast and was directed by renowned director Sekhar Kammula. The film spoke of a coming of age story and revolved around 5 individuals and their lives. The film was also produced by Sekhar and thus the film at the time garnered tremendous appreciation from fans and critics.

The characters in the film dealt with a number of hardships as well as joyful moments as the story progressed. People from different walks of life were featured in the film to show the reality of how life can truly be. The actors played their part and helped to fulfil the director's vision. Here is the list of the cast and the characters that they played.

'Life is Beautiful' cast and characters

Also Read | Movierulz Leaks Telugu Movie 'V' Featuring Nani And Sudheer Babu

Abijeet as Srinu

The character of Srinu is among the pivotal characters of the film. He moves to Hyderabad in order to complete his education when he meets the rest of his friends along the way. Abijeet has worked in a number of films in his career in the south industry. He will also be seen on the Telugu version of Bigg Boss season 4. The actor gained massive popularity after the release of Life is Beautiful.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' Contestants: List Of Contestants On This Much-acclaimed Show

Sudhakar Komakula as Nagaraj

Sudhakar Komakula’s character Nagaraj was among the first who Srinu befriends. Actor Sudhakar Komakula has appeared in various films throughout his career in the south film industry. He also has a huge fan following to his name due to the several hits he has given the past couple of years.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan’s Popular Telugu Movies That Are A Must Watch For All His Fans

Kaushik Darbha as Abhi

Kaushik Darbha as Abhi often serves as a good character who manages to balance out the laughter and the no-nonsense attitude in a person. His character was well written and portrayed by the actor on screen. He received tremendous appreciation for his work. Over the years, Kaushik Darbha has been seen in a few films anf his fans still continue to love him endlessly and have a dedicated fan page for the actor even today.

Also Read | Who Is Surya Kiran? Everything You Need To Know About 'Bigg Boss' Telugu 4 Contestant

Shagun Kaur as Paddu

Shagun Kaur as Paddu acted just in Life is Beautiful and later was never seen in other films. She is currently residing aboard with her family. Despite that, many fans consider Shagun Kaur's Paddu as one of the best characters in Life is Beautiful.

Zara Shah as Lakshmi

Zara Shah as Lakshmi was loved by several fans as they loved her acting performance in the film. However, the actor was not seen in films after her performance in Life is Beautiful. Despite gaining massive recognition, she seemed to have quit the industry. She is also not seen on any social media platform.

Other actors that feature in the cast of Life is Beautiful are:

Rashmi Shastry as Sathya

Kavya as Chinni

Naveen Polishetty as Rakesh

Shriya Saran as Parvati (Paru)

Anjala Zaveri as Maya

Vijay Deverakonda as Ajay

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.