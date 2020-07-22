Who Is Sydney Sweeney? Why Her Pics In Rihanna' Savage X Fenty Collection Are Going Viral?

The American actor Sydney Sweeney is doing the rounds on the internet for some time now. She is one of the most trending celebrities on social media after her racy pictures went viral. In the pictures and video clips that are doing the rounds on the internet, she is showcasing some of the new lingerie from Savage X Fenty collection by Rihanna.

As she continues to be the talk of the town, a lot of people have been left with questions like who is Sydney Sweeney? What is the connection between Rihanna and Sydney Sweeney? To all the people who are wondering about it, here is everything you need to know about Sydney Sweeney.

Kanye's Rambling Speech Has Him Confessing Wanting North's Abortion, Leaves Kim 'furious'

Can Priyanka Chopra Be Perfect As Fierce Lara Croft If The Movie Is Made In Bollywood?

Who is Sydney Sweeney?

Sydney Sweeney was born on September 12, 1997. The Sharp Objects actor is 22 years old. She is best known for starring in Netflix’s Everything Sucks. The American actor was born and raised in Spokane, Washington. Sydney Sweeney’s mother is a lawyer and her father is in the medical field.

Sydney Sweeney wanted to be an actor and in order to convince her parents, she presented them with a five-year business plan. Her family agreed to it and they all moved to Los Angeles. She is a trained MMA fighter and has competed in grappling while she was in high school. She made her mark in acting with several successful TV shows like 90210, Criminal Minds, Grey's Anatomy, In the Vault and Pretty Little Liars.

She has also featured in recurring roles in the Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale. In 2019 she played a small role in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. She had played a member of the Manson family.

'Cursed' Ending Explained: What Happens To Nimue & Who Is The Weeping Monk In The Drama?

Chris Hemsworth Thanks Fans For Their "continued Support" On 'Extraction'

Rihanna and Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney is trending on social media and the reason behind that is Rihanna’s lingerie collections from Savage x Fenty. She took to her official Instagram account and shared a few video clips and images of her modelling in these lingeries. Her racy pictures went viral all over social media in no time.

In the first video, Sydney Sweeney is wearing lacey pink lingerie. She then went on to showcase different lingeries from the Savage x Fenty collection. Here is a look at Sydney Sweeney’s Instagram pictures.

Sydney Sweeney's Instagram

Promo Image Credits: Rihanna Instagram and Sydney Sweeney Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.