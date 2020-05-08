Courteney Cox Reveals Her Favourite 'Friends' Episode, Which Is Also A Controversial One

As a Friends reunion episode has been announced and will be shot soon for an HBO Now special, actor Courteney Cox, who played the character of Monica Geller has been rewatching the show. Courteney Cox was recently speaking in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres where she revealed that she has been rewatching Friends as she does not particularly remember the entirety of the series. During this interview with Ellen, Courteney Cox looked back at her memories with Friends and shared her favourite episode out of the entire ten seasons. Interestingly, her favourite episode also happens to be a controversial one.

Also read: Courteney Cox is binge-watching 'FRIENDS' like she does not "remember it at all"

Courteney Cox's favourite Friends episode

Courteney Cox revealed that her favourite episode from Friends is titled 'The One with All the Thanksgivings', which is the eighth episode of the fifth season. In this Thanksgiving special episode, Monica Geller's character could be seen as an overweight young girl. In the interview, Courteney Cox described her character as 'Overweight Monica' and expressed that she felt free while paying that part. Assuming that the actor wore a bodysuit to look overweight on-screen, Courteney Cox revealed that she could just sit up and dance during the takes and have no problem with it at all.

Also read: 'Friends' actors Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow to appear on 'Celebrity Escape Room'

Image courtesy - Still from Friends

Her obsession with 'Overweight Monica' can be seen on her Instagram also as she has her display picture of the character. But, unfortunately, the character has not aged well amidst fans. Years later the episode aired on television, fans reportedly pointed out that 'Overweight Monica's concept was actually Fatphobic and demeaned overweight people. But despite the backlash, Courteney Cox has evidently not stopped loving the episode.

Also read: Courteney Cox, Kim Kardashian, and Jared Leto's meticulously organised kitchens; see pics

On the other hand, Courteney Cox has been sharing a number of posts on her Instagram, which she joined just back in 2019. Be it making dancing videos or singing with her daughter, Courteney has been making entertaining content on social media which is keeping her fans entertained. Check it out below-

Also read: Courteney Cox takes up viral 'Savage' TikTok challenge, leaves Jennifer Aniston in splits

Also read: Courteney Cox is rewatching 'Friends' during self-quarantine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.