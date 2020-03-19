Taylor Swift's Best Friend Jaime King: All You Need To Know About Her And Their Friendship

Taylor Swift is not just a music sensation, but also a huge social butterfly. Swift's BFF squad is quite vast. Among many of her friends, some of the top ones are Selena Gomez, Jaime King, Hailey Steinfield, Martha Hunt, Abigail Anderson Lucier, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne,Gigi Hadid and many more. Listed below are the details on one of Taylor Swift's best friends, Jaime King.

Who is Taylor Swift's best friend Jaime King?

Jaime King is a popular model and actor known for her roles in movies like White Chicks, Hart of Dixie, Black Summer, Sin City and many more. Taylor and King's friendship goes back to 2014. They met at the Golden Globes party and hit it off really fast. When King met Taylor, she was at that time starring on the hit show, Hart of Dixie. Later in 2015, Jaime King's husband even directed Swift's music video named, Style.

Other than best friend Jaime King, Taylor Swift is also seen with other celebrities like Meryl Streep, Hailee Steinfeld, Abbey Drucker, Selena Gomez, and many more. Swift's friends are seen hanging out with her on multiple events. Swift's parties always have her large squad of girls.

Taylor Swift and Jaime King's friendship has gone long and strong. The two are known to spend quality time together. King also shared pictures of them together multiple times on her social media handle.

