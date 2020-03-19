The Debate
Taylor Swift's Best Friend Jaime King: All You Need To Know About Her And Their Friendship

Music

Taylor Swift and Jaime King have been friends since 2014. Here are their pics & all you need to know about her long time best friend, Jaime King

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is not just a music sensation, but also a huge social butterfly. Swift's BFF squad is quite vast. Among many of her friends, some of the top ones are Selena Gomez, Jaime King, Hailey Steinfield, Martha Hunt, Abigail Anderson Lucier, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne,Gigi Hadid and many more. Listed below are the details on one of Taylor Swift's best friends, Jaime King. 

Who is Taylor Swift's best friend Jaime King?

Who is Taylor Swift's best friend Jaime King?

A post shared by Jaime King (@jaime_king) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jaime King (@jaime_king) on

Jaime King is a popular model and actor known for her roles in movies like White Chicks, Hart of Dixie, Black Summer, Sin City and many more. Taylor and King's friendship goes back to 2014. They met at the Golden Globes party and hit it off really fast. When King met Taylor, she was at that time starring on the hit show, Hart of Dixie. Later in 2015, Jaime King's husband even directed Swift's music video named, Style.

A post shared by Jaime King (@jaime_king) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jaime King (@jaime_king) on

READ:Taylor Swift-Idris Elba Starrer 'Cats' Sweeps 40th Razzie Awards In 'worst' Categories

Other than best friend Jaime King, Taylor Swift is also seen with other celebrities like Meryl Streep, Hailee Steinfeld, Abbey Drucker, Selena Gomez, and many more. Swift's friends are seen hanging out with her on multiple events. Swift's parties always have her large squad of girls. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jaime King (@jaime_king) on

Taylor Swift and Jaime King's friendship has gone long and strong. The two are known to spend quality time together. King also shared pictures of them together multiple times on her social media handle. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jaime King (@jaime_king) on

 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
