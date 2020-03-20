Taylor Swift's BFF Martha Hunt: All You Need To Know About Their Friendship

In 2010, Taylor Swift became popular with her group of girlfriends which came to be known as the 'squad'. Martha Hunt is a model for IMG model Worldwide. These members from Taylor Swift's squad also appeared in the music video of Bad Blood. The 1989 singer made a lot of public appearances with them by bringing them to the 1989 tour.

Now, there are not as many meetups as there used to be, and also some members of the squad aren't there anymore. But Swift is still friends with these people. One of the members of the 'squad' is Martha Hunt. Martha Hunt is a model for IMG model Worldwide and is also a very good friend of Taylor.

On several occasions, the two are seen hanging out in Swift's New York apartment. Swift met model Martha Hunt at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. After that event, the two became good friends. Martha Hunt is still among Swift's closest friends. Hunt also went to Swift's Pennsylvania Reputation tour stop in July 2018. She also took a trip to Swift's childhood home. In 2019, Hunt shared a warm post for Swift's 30th birthday. Check out the photo below:

The squad members reunited in 2019 at Gigi Hadid's birthday party. Gigi celebrated her 24th birthday on April 22 and her BFFs were by her side to celebrate with her, including Taylor Swift and a few members of the 'squad' like model Martha Hunt, Hailee Steinfeld, and Taylor’s childhood friend Abigail Anderson. Check out the photo below:

