Met Gala 2020 Cancelled: Here Is What Actor Julia Roberts Planned To Wear

Julia Roberts, who is known for her amazing style and acting skills, seems to be missing fashion events. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a delightful picture of herself. In the picture, Julia Roberts was seen wearing a glorious gown; however, the picture was taken in her bathroom.

Met Gala 2020: Here is what actor Julia Roberts planned to wear

Sharing the post on Instagram, Julia Roberts captioned the picture that she is not going to the Met Gala 2020 Ball. According to a news portal, the annual Met Gala 2020 event was supposed to take place this week. However, due to the lockdown situation imposed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, several such public gatherings have been cancelled. However, this did not hold back Julia Roberts from having a little fun.

The actor was seen in a beautiful black and white gown with frills. Julia was also in light makeup as she posed for the camera. She stood on top of her bathtub which was filled with a bubble bath. Posing for the camera, she also held on to a cup to create a good aesthetic feel to the photograph. Further on, Julia captioned the picture with a hashtag which read that one still has to stay home and she insisted upon this point. Her friend and actor Rita Wilson also commented on the picture revealing her outfit for this year's cancelled Met Gala 2020 ball.

Rita mentioned that the outfit of her choice is very simple. She continued saying that her outfit this year would be a lovely sweatshirt along with a divine pair of fuzzy slippers. Unlike Julia Roberts, Rita Wilson chose to have a laid back approach for the cancelled Met Gala 2020 ball outfit. This jovial comment from Rita was loved by fans. Several pubic events and gatherings were cancelled as a precautionary measure from the coronavirus. Several films and theatres too cancelled screenings and productions to make sure the spread of the virus is curbed.

