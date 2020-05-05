Katy Perry Reveals 'what Would Have Been' Her Met Gala 2020 Outfit

With the Coronavirus crisis prevalent in the world, all major events and gatherings around the globe have been cancelled for 2020 and that certainly includes the glamorous MET gala hosted each year on the first Monday in May. Hollywood’s singing sensation Katy Perry who is known to ace the Met Gala red carpet, seems to be heartbroken over the news. The Roar singer treated her fans with her Met Gala outfit which she would have donned if the event was not postponed.

Katy Perry shares her Met Gala outfit

The singer who leaves no stone unturned to grab eyeballs at the red carpet shared her Met Gala 2020 look on Instagram. The 35-year-old singer, who is pregnant with her first child, was planning on wearing a design by Jean Paul Gaultier and his famous iconic cone bra. As per reports, the cone bra design was created by the designer in 1990 for singer Madonna’s tour and since then it became his most well-known looks.

The singer shared her look on her Instagram page and expressed her sadness of not being able to wear the outfit this year. As per reports, the theme of this year’s gala was going to be “About Time: Fashion and Duration.”

Even though Katy could not dress up for the Met Gala red carpet, she has been treating her fans with several of her looks for the weekly American Idol episodes. The singer is filming the episodes at home currently due to the lockdown. The singer recently shared a video on her Twitter account where she can be seen wearing a toilet paper roll outfit. She used the cute video to share with her fans some updates about the show.

Katy Perry shared a video on her Twitter where she can be seen standing on the porch of her house as there are many unsolved jigsaw puzzles kept in front of her. She reminds her fans that the at-home episode of American Idol will be aired. There is a microwave bell in the background and she goes to see if her banana bread is ready.

