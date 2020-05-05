Jessica Biel Quips 'Remember Heels? I Don't!'; Shares Throwback Of Best MET Gala Looks

The novel coronavirus scare has Hollywood actor Jessica Biel under self-quarantine with singer husband Justin Timberlake and family amid snow-capped mountains away from the city. As all major events and gatherings of the year stand cancelled due to the pandemic, the Sinner star couldn't help but reminisce the many years that she attended the coveted MET fashion gala which takes place on the first Monday in the month of May every year.

Read | Met Gala Challenge rocks the internet as people recreate their favourite looks; See pics

Jessica Biel took to her Instagram and shared a couple of throwback photos where she looked her glamorous best for the MET gala. However, her hilarious caption to the post left her fans in splits as she joked about being in 'a onesie' and on the couch at home without any memory of wearing heels. She wrote, "Things are pretty different this year... I’ll be sitting on the couch in a onesie, NOT in spanx and a gown - But! In honor of today’s would-be #MetBall Monday, here’s a little scroll down memory lane. Side note: Remember heels? I don’t!"

Have a look:

Read | Jessica Biel's adorable wish for 'most timeless man' Justin Timberlake is all things love

The isolation has surely made celebs refine their social media game as they've posted the craziest and weirdest things that they've observed while staying indoors. For instance, earlier last month, Jessica Biel took to her Instagram and had shared another hilarious post claiming that she and her husband had found their 'dog doppelganger'.

Read | Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel head to mountains amidst COVID-19 outbreak

Jessica shared a picture of herself and the 'Cry Me A River' hitmaker holding up their respective cards with pictures of a dog on them. She wrote, "I don’t know what day it is anymore, but we just found our dog doppelgängers... and some pretty great hair inspo. Big day for us."

Have a look:

Read | Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake find their 'dog doppelgangers' in self-isolation; See pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.